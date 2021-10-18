After entering Uruguay’s crosshairs, Aguirre admits anxiety, but guarantees focus on Inter | International

Diego Aguirre saw his name on the Uruguayan national team’s radar after coach Óscar Tabárez almost left office. The Inter coach acknowledged that he was moved by the situation, but that it did not affect him in the preparation for the game against Palmeiras, which ended in a 1-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon.

During the weekend, Inter, the Uruguayan federation and people from around Aguirre assured that there had been no contact with the coach. After the match, the gringo was asked about the team’s greed.

There was a lot of talk, but I didn’t get any calls from anyone. Nor does Inter. It was something that existed, a possibility, but we didn’t talk about it. We think about the game. Obviously it generated an expectation, but before the game came the information on the sequence (from Tabárez) and it didn’t hurt. — Diego Aguirre

The plow harassment continued on the agenda. As Tabárez was bankrolled until the November games for the Qualifiers, a search later in the year could come back to the fore. Aguirre admitted that starting work at the beginning of the year is better, but that he is happy with what he has built at Inter.

– I feel much better with something that starts. I’m very happy at Inter. Sometimes things happen and you can’t imagine. My idea is to fulfill the contract with Inter, do my best to continue. I like to talk about concrete things, certainties. This (training the Uruguayan national team) is a possibility. If it does, we’ll see. Today everything is quiet – he said.

About the game, Aguirre believes that the match was balanced until the penalty committed by Cuesta at the beginning of the second half. What changed the panorama of the confrontation. Mainly because it generated the irritation of Edenilson, who was expelled when he complained to the referee Bráulio da Silva Machado.

– We played a good game, controlled. In a minute, everything changed. Not just the accidental penalty that took place, but the expulsion. They scored and then it was difficult. As much as we tried, the team continued to fight, but this move was decisive – commented.