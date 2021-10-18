After losing 9kg, Erika Januza shows off a sculptural body in a bikini on a pool day: ”An absurdity”

Erika Januza sports impeccable shape in bikini clicks after losing weight

Erika Januza (36) left the web drooling by showing off your good shape in bikini records!

The actress enjoyed this Sunday, 17, in the best way. She enjoyed the sunny day in Rio de Janeiro at her home’s swimming pool and shared it on her social network.

In her Instagram stories, the artist took a close-up of her sculptural body after losing 9kg to the music drugba, by Afro B and Shaquille O’Neal.

Shortly thereafter, she shared a sequence of photos in which she appeared enjoying the sunny day. Inside the pool, the muse posed with a drink in hand.

“Who accompanies me? Note: my pounds are coming back!”, wrote in the caption.

Powerful and pouting, Erika appeared wearing a black bikini with a tie around the neck and a hollow underside.

The global stole the show with its legs, its pert butt and its flat stomach. “Amazing”, “What a body”, “Goddess”, “Gorgeous”, “An absurd”, commented some followers.

See the records of Erika Januza sporting her bikini body after losing 9kg:





