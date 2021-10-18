After revealing tea, the player’s ex Hulk fires: ‘Lies are like knives’ – Famous

by

reproduce
Iran Angelo indirect post after tea unveiling by Hulk and Camila (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Ex-wife of

Hulk Paraba

,

Iran angel

published an outburst on social networks this Saturday (16/10) that many followers saw as an indirect to the player of

Atltico Mineiro

and for the current wife,

Camila Angelo

.

The post, in which she cites terms such as “deliverance”, “lies” and “disloyalties”, was made two days after the revealing baby shower, when the athlete announced no

Instagram

the name and gender of the child. The athlete has his fourth daughter,

Zaya

.

Hulk

already father of

Ian

, 13 years old,

Tiago

, of 11, and

Alice

, of six, all from her 12-year marriage to

Iran

, aunt of

Camila

.

“Lies and disloyalties are like knives, they cut our flesh, make us bleed, dry up, die a little inside. But for those who have God, this dying means being reborn. I give birth to each deception, to each lie unveiled, because Jesus made strong. Thank you Lord, for another deliverance,” he wrote

Iran angel

.

Accompanied by an image that said: “Ah, time… only it has this skill: unmask appearances, reveal lies and show off character.”

See, below, the supposed indirect:

At the end of

2019

,

Hulk

asked the separation of

Iran

and took up the romance with

Camila

, pointed with the piv to the end of the marriage.

in February of

2020

, the two got married and announced in mid-September this year the pregnancy of the athlete’s youngest daughter.