After revealing tea, the player’s ex Hulk fires: ‘Lies are like knives’ – Famous

Ex-wife of
Hulk Paraba
,
Iran angel
published an outburst on social networks this Saturday (16/10) that many followers saw as an indirect to the player of
Atltico Mineiro
and for the current wife,
Camila Angelo
.
The post, in which she cites terms such as “deliverance”, “lies” and “disloyalties”, was made two days after the revealing baby shower, when the athlete announced no
Instagram
the name and gender of the child. The athlete has his fourth daughter,
Zaya
.
Hulk
already father of
Ian
, 13 years old,
Tiago
, of 11, and
Alice
, of six, all from her 12-year marriage to
Iran
, aunt of
Camila
.
“Lies and disloyalties are like knives, they cut our flesh, make us bleed, dry up, die a little inside. But for those who have God, this dying means being reborn. I give birth to each deception, to each lie unveiled, because Jesus made strong. Thank you Lord, for another deliverance,” he wrote
Iran angel
.
Accompanied by an image that said: “Ah, time… only it has this skill: unmask appearances, reveal lies and show off character.”
See, below, the supposed indirect:
At the end of
2019
,
Hulk
asked the separation of
Iran
and took up the romance with
Camila
, pointed with the piv to the end of the marriage.
in February of
2020
, the two got married and announced in mid-September this year the pregnancy of the athlete’s youngest daughter.