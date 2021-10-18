After revealing tea, the player’s ex Hulk fires: ‘Lies are like knives’ – Famous

Iran Angelo indirect post after tea unveiling by Hulk and Camila (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Ex-wife of



Hulk Paraba



,



Iran angel



published an outburst on social networks this Saturday (16/10) that many followers saw as an indirect to the player of



Atltico Mineiro



and for the current wife,



Camila Angelo



.

The post, in which she cites terms such as “deliverance”, “lies” and “disloyalties”, was made two days after the revealing baby shower, when the athlete announced no



Instagram



the name and gender of the child. The athlete has his fourth daughter,



Zaya



.

Hulk



already father of



Ian



, 13 years old,



Tiago



, of 11, and



Alice



, of six, all from her 12-year marriage to



Iran



, aunt of



Camila



.

“Lies and disloyalties are like knives, they cut our flesh, make us bleed, dry up, die a little inside. But for those who have God, this dying means being reborn. I give birth to each deception, to each lie unveiled, because Jesus made strong. Thank you Lord, for another deliverance,” he wrote



Iran angel



.

Accompanied by an image that said: “Ah, time… only it has this skill: unmask appearances, reveal lies and show off character.”

See, below, the supposed indirect:

At the end of



2019



,



Hulk



asked the separation of



Iran



and took up the romance with



Camila



, pointed with the piv to the end of the marriage.