After the sale of 70% of the stores to Assaí, the Extra hypermarket brand will cease to operate

The already well-known Extra hypermarket brand will be discontinued. The announcement came after the sale of 71 units to Assaí. Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), responsible for Extra, stated that it will no longer operate with the model in Brazil.

According to a statement from the network, the transaction involves an estimated value of BRL 5.2 billion, of which BRL 4 billion will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December this year and January 2024. OR$ 1.2 billion remaining will be paid by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí. The stores purchased by Assaí will be converted to the cash & carry (wholesale) format.

The group also informed in the statement that the stores that were not included in the sale will be converted into other formats, with greater potential for profitability.

The 71 commercial points represent around 70% of Extra Hiper stores in the country. Of the other 32 stores that were not sold to Assaí, 28 will be converted to the Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra banners, and 4 will be closed.

In Rio de Janeiro, Extra hypermarkets were part of the shopping routine of many Cariocas, such as the Barra and Tijuca units, which are well known in the city.

“Assaí” X “Assaí”

The Assaí brand generates a heated debate over something simple: the pronunciation of its name. Although a huge number of people say “Assai”, putting the strongest syllable in the letter A, the correct pronunciation is “Assaí”, with emphasis on the letter I.

The discussion led the brand to add the sharp accent to its typography, ending doubts as to the correct way to pronounce the name.