After the second dog death, Latam suspends transport of pets for 30 days | BNews Pet

After a new incident involving the death of an American Bully dog, which was transported from Guarulhos (SP) to Aracaju (SE), on Thursday (14), the company Latam Airlines Brasil informed through a note to BNews which suspended the pet transport service on its aircraft for 30 days.

The measure is only valid for the Brazilian market and, according to the company, the customer who has already purchased the service will be able to continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for reimbursement.

The case was reported on social networks by nutritionist Giulia Conte, the dog Weiser belonged to her brother and was delivered to him already dead. According to the young woman, the trip was scheduled for 12:30, but the dog had to be delivered to the company in the transport box at 8:00.

Also according to the account, his brother would have bought the ticket to go with Weiser in the cabin, in the same way that happened on the outward stretch. However, it was only on boarding the return that the family discovered that he would need to be dispatched, which only happened days later.

This is the second pet death case involving Latam in a month. On September 14th, a puppy of the Golden Retriever breed died after traveling from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. The puppy was delivered to the tutor almost dead, and it did not resist. She accused the company of mistreatment.

In a note sent to Bnews, Latam informed that it is dismayed with what happened to the dog.

check out The notegivesCan:

LATAM Airlines Brasil is dismayed by what happened to the American Bully breed dog, Weiser, transported on October 14, 2021, between the airport of Guarulhos – São Paulo to the airport of Aracaju – Sergipe and which arrived at the destination in death.

In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended the Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in agreement with LATAM’s large and animal transport process.

LATAM had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this regrettable event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In view of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale for the transport of PETS in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market. The customer who has already purchased the service in question can continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone without cost or opt for reimbursement through our service channels.

Latam is following the case and remains available to provide all assistance to the dog’s guardians.

Read more at BNews Pet:

follow the BNews PET also in the Instagram.

TV Rating: Free

