Agatha Moreira exhausted repertoire of sex scenes

About to return to television as Giovanna in the new season of “Secret Truths”, Agatha Moreira said she had exhausted her repertoire of choreographies for the soap opera’s sex scenes.

In an interview with Extra, the actress also spoke about the classes she took with stripper Grazzy Brugner — who guided the actresses in the production.

I took a class with her not long ago. Our repertoire of choreographies for sex scenes is over. So it was great to have this support right now, because I didn’t know where to go anymore [risos]. These are tips that seem silly, but that make all the difference when it comes to posture. Where do you put your shoulder, foot or leg… It was a differential

In addition to the classes, Agatha highlighted another differential: being directed by a woman, director Amora Mautner.

“It’s different to be directed by a woman in such intimate scenes, you know? Bringing a woman in the direction is very good. As Amora and I had already established a close and trusting relationship in the last work (“A dona do povo”, from 2019 ), I can truly say that without her, Giovanna would not be what she is in this soap opera. We built the character together,” he said.

Mautner said in an interview with O Globo newspaper today that the season will be even hotter than the previous one.

All the parts of the body that the audience will see are 100% of the actors. We didn’t have doubles, except for some torture scenes within the practice of sadomasochism, nor did we work with prosthetics

And added:

The series is erotic even in a scene of two people drinking coffee. It’s the sex I would like to see

love triangle and mystery

The story of “Secret Truths 2” will begin when Arlete, the Angel (Camila Queiroz), loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has just arrived from Paris.

Over the years, Angel has become a mature woman, maintaining the same innocent appearance, despite hiding many secrets. Experiencing financial difficulties, especially when her young child becomes ill, she goes back to work as a model and is willing to go beyond the ‘pink book’ to pay for the treatment and cure it.

Giovanna, on the other hand, gained life experience after a long season living in Paris. Back in Brazil, she wants to prove that it was Angel who killed her father so that she can take possession of the inheritance, since Alex’s body is still missing. Without shame, she starts a big confrontation with the model and will invest in several tactics so that the rival confesses the crime and goes to jail.

At the center of the war between the two is Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a charming private investigator, who thus forms an unusual love triangle.

The first chapter of “Secret Truths 2”, Globoplay’s original soap opera, will be broadcast live on the platform, open to non-subscribers, on the 20th of this month, at 9:30 pm. Afterwards, the first ten chapters will be available on the platform for subscribers.