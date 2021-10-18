Aggressor victims in Norway were killed by ‘sharp object’, not by bow and arrow

OSLO – Norwegian police said on Monday that the five victims of the attacker who used a bow and arrows in an attack last week were killed by blows from a “sharp object”, which the criminal used after he dropped his bow.

‘At some point he discarded or lost his bow and arrows,’ Inspector Per Thomas Omholt, in charge of the investigation, said at a news conference.

According to the policeman, the man killed “five people with a sharp object both at private addresses and in public spaces.”

Police, who have so far said that the suspect, Espen Andersen Bråthen, was armed with bow and arrows and two other weapons, declined to specify what kind of melee weapon was used in the serial killings.





“It looks as if the victims were randomly murdered,” Officer Omholt reiterated.

Police said more than 10 people were targeted by bow attacks at the start of the attacks, but none died from the arrows.

Espen Andersen Bråthen, a 37-year-old Dane, suspected of being an Islamic extremist, acknowledged having killed five people and wounded three others in the attack, which took place on Oct. 13 in Kongsberg, a small town of 25,000 in southeastern Norway.

On Saturday, police identified the five victims, four women and one man: Andrea Meyer, 52; Hanne Merethe Englund, 56; Liv Berit Borge, 75; Gunnar Erling Sauve, 75 and Gun Marith Madsen, 78.

– As for the reason, mental illness remains the main hypothesis. As for converting to Islam, that hypothesis loses weight,” added Omholt.

The suspect, who likely acted alone, is in pre-trial detention at a medical facility. A psychiatric evaluation is being carried out to determine whether or not he can be held criminally responsible for the acts.

Criticized for taking more than half an hour to arrest Bråthen after receiving the first warnings, police initially favored the hypothesis of a terrorist act in their investigations, but later shifted their focus to the suspect’s mental health.

Bråthen, who has lived for years in Kongsberg, about 80 kilometers west of Oslo, the country’s capital, has a history of treating psychiatric problems, according to authorities, though what kind is still unclear.

The suspect was on the list of people filed with the Norwegian Security Service (PST), which monitors, among others, cases of terrorism. Shortly after the attack, police reported that “there were fears related to a radicalization” of the individual, which prompted authorities to place them under surveillance.

According to public broadcaster NRK, a first warning sign came in 2015 and the PST warned in 2018 that the suspect could commit “a small-scale attack”.