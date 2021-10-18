Agüero debuts, Coutinho scores and Barcelona turns against Valencia – 10/17/2021

Barcelona was scared with a lightning goal, but managed to turn around and beat Valencia by 2-1 this Sunday afternoon, in a game for the Spanish Championship. On Agüero’s debut and Philippe Coutinho’s goal, the home team saw Valencia come out ahead with Gayà, but turned in the first half with Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay. In additions, the Brazilian finished the match.

The result left Barça with 15 points in seventh place, five behind Real Sociedad, the current leader, and two behind Real and Atlético de Madrid. The victory came at a time of considerable questioning for Ronald Koeman, who still faces Dynamo Kiev (Wednesday, for the Champions League) and the derby against Real, on Sunday. With the defeat, Valencia has 12 points and will sleep in ninth place.

The best: Fati’s personality impresses

Ansu Fati showed why he is already a reference at the age of 18 at Barcelona. The 10 provided the dynamic the team needed to be dangerous in attack without feeling the weight of their shirt or their young age.

Who was wrong: Guillamón becomes a victim of Barça’s tagging

Guillamón played virtually alone in building plays behind midfield. The defensive midfielder didn’t have a bad game, but ended up overwhelmed by Barcelona’s high marks in some moments, losing many balls and, consequently, leaving the defenders in complicated situations.

Agüero makes his debut

Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

For the first time this season, Kum Aguero was linked to a Barça match. With shirt 19, he started on the bench and entered the last seven minutes of the game. A short time, but enough to cheer the fans up when they got the ball.

Barcelona shows power of reaction in turn

The stage is not the best and the scare was great at the beginning of the game. But Barça knew how to have the patience not to despair in front of a Valencia that was ready to close the field. For that, he used movement and quick passing to turn the game around. First on the wall that Memphis made for Ansu Fati to finish placed. Then, in the triangulation of Depay, Alba and Fati, which ended in the penalty kick. In the second half, the game was open, with Valencia once again balancing the forces, but Philippe Coutinho left the bench to enjoy the nap of the defense and give the relief that the fans had been waiting for.

Valencia doesn’t seize initial advantage

Gayà’s great goal at the beginning was the ideal scenario that Valencia had hoped to play more locked on the field. But the team failed to cook Barça as they would have liked. Despite the balanced numbers, the team felt more the blow when taking the goal, which did not happen to their opponent. Only in the second half did the visitors build chances to score again. First, the crossbar took away Soler’s goal. Afterwards, Ter Stegen made an incredible defense with his forearm and prevented Gonçalo Guedes from taking at least one point to Valencia. In the end, the team still left Coutinho totally free in the area and scored the third goal.

Match chronology

Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gayà opened the scoring after 4 minutes of play when he dropped a bomb from outside the area with no chance for Ter Stegen. In another great goal, Barça responded quickly with Ansu Fati, at 12, in a slap with a curve from the edge of the area. At 40, Memphis Depay converted the penalty suffered by Ansu Fati and turned the game around. In the final stage, Coutinho closed the account with a goal in the 39th minute, after being totally free inside the small area.

DATASHEET

BARCELONA 3×1 VALENCIA

Reason: 9th round of the Spanish Championship

Date/Time: 10/17/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Camp Nou in Barcelona (BAR)

GOALS: Gayà, 4 min 1ºT (0-1); Ansu Fati, 12 min 1st (1-1); Memphis Depay, 40 min 1stT (2-1); Philippe Coutinho, 39 min 2nd T (3-1)

Yellow cards: Gavi, Busquets (BAR), Gayà, Foulquier, Maxi Gomez (VAL)

Red card: Did not have.

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Mingueza), Eric García, Piqué and Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi (Nicolás González); Dest (Agüero), Ansu Fati (Philippe Coutinho) and Memphis Depay. Technician: Ronald Koeman.

VALENCE: Cilessen; Foulquier (Yunus Musah), Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby and Gayà; Guillamón (Manu Vallejo), Wass, Soler, Duro (Marcos André), Gonçalo Guedes (Denis Cheryshev); Maxi Gómez (Hélder Costa). Technician: Pepe Brodalás.