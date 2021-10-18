Aguirre says he intends to fulfill a contract with Inter, criticizes arbitration and defends Edenilson

After the 1-0 loss to Palmeiras away from home this Sunday, by the Brasileirão, coach Diego Aguirre divided his press conference practically into two main moments: minimizing the possible interest of Uruguay, keeping his focus on the contract until December 2022 with Inter and criticizing the refereeing to defend the expelled Edenilson.

The defeat temporarily keeps Inter in 7th place with 39 points and the next Colorado rival is Bragantino, Thursday, 20h, in Beira-Rio.

Arbitration:

“I think the judge was a little nervous. I don’t know what happened, he could have opted for the yellow card instead of the red one. There the game ended. You have to have more responsibility. I don’t usually talk about judges. Today I didn’t like it”

Edenilson:

“I still haven’t talked to Ed about what he said or not. Regardless of what he said, judges have to understand that players are nervous. Experienced judges do not decide the game that way”

Uruguay team:

“There was a lot of talk (Selecção), but I didn’t receive any calls from anyone. Inter also doesn’t. It was something that existed, it was a possibility, but at no time did we talk about it. We were thinking about the game. Before the game there was already a confirmation that it would not happen”

Desire to fulfill a contract at Inter:

“I am very happy here at Inter. I feel very good. Sometimes things happen and we can’t imagine. My idea is to fulfill the contract with Inter, do my best to stay at Inter. I like to talk about certainties. This (Selection) is a possibility”

Departure from Taison:

“About Taison, we had already agreed that he would play 60 minutes max. He was already pre-established, he is a very good player, but we also have to take care of him. There was a risk of getting hurt”