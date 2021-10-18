Alberto Valentim says “Fluminense didn’t create anything”, but demands Athletico: “We can give more” | athletico-pr

The coach Alberto Valentine understood that Athletico’s 1-0 loss to the Fluminense it was “unfair”. The coach assessed that the team from Paraná did not take advantage of the chances created to win, this Sunday afternoon, at Arena da Baixada, in the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

This is Hurricane’s third game without a win in Serie A, in addition to being the second in a row at home. Before, the rubro-negra team drew with Chapecoense (1-1, away) and lost to Bahia (2-0, home).

Unfair defeat. Fluminense practically didn’t create anything and found a goal in a silly move. We had good chances that didn’t happen — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

Athletico x Fluminense technical sheet

Videos: goal and best moments

With almost the entire team in reserve, Athletico started the match better and, until 20 minutes into the game, they had already submitted six times: the main one with Bissoli, from outside the area, to defend Marcos Felipe.

Fluminense, on the other hand, only got their first shot at 29. Four minutes later, however, they opened the scoring: Samuel Xavier crossed in the area, Santos left the goal badly, and Zé Ivaldo scored against. Before the break, the Flu goalkeeper made a save with a shot from Pedro Rocha inside the area.

Alberto Valentim’s moves didn’t work and Athletico fell out of production in the second half. Disorganized, Hurricane could no longer set up dangerous moves and it took a long time to reach Fluminense’s goal. Carlos Eduardo even received a good pass, but he got tangled up and didn’t finish in the area.

The main red-black chance was already in stoppage time, when Pedro Rocha headed out. Minutes before, however, defender Manoel had also lost a great chance to expand to Tricolor. André was another one who forced Santos to make a good defense, with a shot from outside the area.

We can give more individually, regardless of who plays, and collectively as well. We may not have played a brilliant match, but the clearest chances were ours. — Alberto Valentine

In addition to these three matches, Valentim has a 2-0 victory against Atlético-GO, away from home, in his debut.

1 of 1 Alberto Valentim, in the Athletico 0x1 Fluminense match — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico Alberto Valentim, in the Athletico 0x1 Fluminense match — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico

With 34 points and in ninth place, the athletic back to the field in front of the strength on Saturday, at 7:15 pm, at Castelão, for the 28th round of Serie A.

Before, the Drilling receive the Flamengo on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal.

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️