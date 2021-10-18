Alex Escobar takes over Fantástico’s sports bloc and will be the new company of the little horses | soccer

Fantástico announced this Sunday night that Alex Escobar is the name chosen to take over the show’s sports coverage. He replaces Tadeu Schmidt, who will present the next edition of Big Brother Brasil.
Alex Escobar will take over the sport at Fantástico — Photo: Globo/ João Cotta
From November 21, Escobar will be joined by Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta, the new duo of Show da Vida presenters, and will also join the cavalinhos to keep the public informed about the goals of each round of the Brazilian Championship .
– It is a challenge to continue this work for all that Tadeu represents. He left a legacy in Fantástico’s sport, which I want to take advantage of. I want to take the joy I’m feeling and continue what he’s done all these years. More than a challenge, it’s a huge happiness – said Escobar, who is also in charge of Globo Esporte in Rio de Janeiro during the week.
Alex Escobar and Tadeu Schmidt with the little horses — Photo: Globo/ João Cotta
This won’t be the first time Escobar replaces Tadeu Schmidt.
– Escobar is a dear companion, who I admire a lot. In addition to being competent, he has enormous charisma and sympathy, as well as being a top 10 guy, very correct. Our lives are intertwined. When I left Bom Dia Brasil to definitively take over Fantástico, Escobar went to my place and now once again. I couldn’t be happier with this choice, I’m sure he’ll do a wonderful job – replied Tadeu Schmidt.
Alex Escobar will take over the frame in the final stretch of the Brasileirão — Photo: Globo/ João Cotta
After five years as a commentator for SportTV, Alex Escobar arrived on TV Globo in 2008. Since then, he has participated in coverage of the World Cups and the Olympic Games, commented on the sport at Bom Dia Rio and Bom Dia Brasil, presented Esporte Espetacular , anchored the Carnival broadcasts of series A and of the schools of the Special Group in Rio de Janeiro and has been the face of Globo Esporte in Rio de Janeiro for 10 years.