Alex Escobar takes over from Tadeu Schmidt and becomes the ‘father’ of Cavalinhos | Television



Alex Escobar – João Cotta/ TV Globo

Published 10/18/2021 07:39 AM

Rio – Rede Globo announced on Sunday’s “Fantástico” that Alex Escobar will replace Tadeu Schmidt in the sports section of the electronic magazine and will command the famous horses of the Brasileirão teams. The date chosen for the premiere is November 21, but the journalist has already made a brief live presentation.

“It’s me, Alex Escobar! Cavalinho, what a pleasure. Give me a hug. Everyone, from November 21, it’s me here with you, exchanging an idea, showing Brasileirão’s goals. Until then, Tadeu will be playing the boat here normally,” began the journalist.

“It’s a challenge to continue this work for all that Tadeu represents. He left a legacy in the ‘Fantástico’ sport, which I want to take advantage of. I want to take the joy I’m feeling and continue what he’s done all these years. More than a challenge, it’s a huge happiness”, said Escobar live.

“Escobar is a dear companion, whom I admire a lot. In addition to being competent, he has enormous charisma and sympathy, as well as being a top 10 guy, very correct. Our lives are intertwined,” added Tadeu, who will continue to be in charge of “Fantastic” in the coming weeks.

This month, Rede Globo announced a chair dance in journalism. With the departure of Tiago Leifert, Tadeu becomes the new host of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, the network’s main reality show. Maju Coutinho takes his place in “Fantástico” and will make an unprecedented and feminine double alongside Poliana Britta. In “Jornal Hoje”, Cesar Tralli is in charge of the news, being replaced in “SP 1st Edition” by Alan Severiano.