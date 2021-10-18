Alexander-Arnold recalls the duel at the Worlds and praises Flamengo: “The crowd was incredible” | international football

One year and ten months after having Flamengo won in the 2019 Club World Cup final , right-back Alexander-Arnold, from Liverpool, praised the red-black team. Asked if he expected such a good team, the England player said that his Brazilian teammates (Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino) should have warned them of the quality of the Rio team. Arnold also cheered the opposing fans.

– They should have warned us, because we didn’t expect them to be that good, to be honest. They were a very good team. The crowd was amazing. This is something to stand out. Very good and very loud support throughout the game. It was a difficult team to beat. Took the game into overtime. It was a difficult game, but I see it as a very good memory. Few people can say they won the Club World Cup – said the full-back.

At 23 and playing for his sixth season with Liverpool’s professional team, Arnold is inspired by Daniel Alves, a right-back he saw playing for Barcelona during his teens. For the English player, Dani is the best player that ever existed in the position.

– Growing up and watching football matches and the Champions League, Dani Alves was ridiculous. He was by far the best in the position. There was no one who could come close to what he could do offensively on that incredible Barcelona team. So, yes, Dani Alves for me is the best offensive right-back that ever existed – said the young full-back.

With a base built a few seasons ago under the command of Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool has three Brazilians in the squad. For Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino bring “good diversity” to the Reds group.

– The diversity they bring is good. They’re not party-oriented, but they’re always in high spirits. Obviously they play at a world-class level week after week. But they don’t take themselves very seriously either. Always having fun, always playing with everyone. It’s a great bunch of guys,” he concluded.

