Alien? Find out what the gelatinous creature found in Australia is

A pink, gelatinous and translucent creature, very similar to a jellyfish, was found on the beach at Urangan Beach in Queensland, Australia.

It didn’t take long for images of the mysterious animal to start circulating on social networks and the theories varied. Among them, that it was an alien.

An internet user who posted a record of the animal questioned whether, by chance, it might not be a specimen of the dreaded rockfish, a very poisonous species that can kill an adult in just 1 hour.

Another guesser suggested that the bizarre creature wasn’t actually a creature at all. The internet user suggested that it could be a portion of ambergris, valuable sperm whale vomit used by the perfume industry. “If it’s ambergris, it’s worth a lot of money, it’s worth exploring,” the user wrote on Facebook.

And there were, of course, those who assured that the strange beast could only be a type of jellyfish.

A creature found on a beach in Australia was mistaken for an alien. Image: reproduction/Facebook

Creature’s Mystery Revealed

After much speculation, the answer was given by National Geographic, which put an end to this mystery once and for all.

The creature found in Australia would be a sea slug. The “official” name is nudibranch, a small marine animal that belongs to the gastropod mollusc family.

Also, the “almost alien monster” isn’t even that unusual. It lives at the bottom of the oceans and has a gelatinous body, with more than 2,000 species already reported.

