Aline Midlej delivers details of her life with GloboNews director and makes a surprising revelation

married to the director Rodrigo Cebrian three years ago, Aline Midlej revealed that he fell in love with the director of GloboNews during an interview. At the time, the news anchor of Jornal das Dez was in a relationship.

“We’ve been together for three years. I met Rodrigo at GloboNews. We fell in love in the air. He went to my newspaper to promote the program ‘Que Mundo é Esse?’. I asked him a question, he didn’t think I was [ele entrou ao vivo do Rio, e Aline estava em São Paulo], and I joked: ‘I’m here, the voice from beyond’. At that moment, there was a move, I felt the total click”, reported in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“I thought: ‘Guys, what an interesting man.’ At the time, I had been married for four years and had just made the union official. I was always very correct. Like every woman, she had questions, but she didn’t look at them, she touched life”, commented.

The professional side came first, but soon personal life took over Aline and Rodrigo’s relationship and the relationship as a couple definitely began. “I ended my marriage to marry him. It’s a hell of a love story”, defined.

However, the announcement of the separation took the family by surprise. “We have to follow our intuition and, when in doubt, we will. Of course, with pain and difficult processes. However, my choice broke patterns and impacted everyone around me, made everyone think”, he warned.

Aline Midlej married Rodrigo Cebrian at the end of last year. “We got married in December 2020. Today we live during the week in an apartment in Lagoa and, on weekends, in another one in Praia da Macumba, facing the sea”, delivered.

