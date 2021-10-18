‘All measures will be taken’, says Aras about Covid’s CPI report – 10/18/2021 – Power

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said this Sunday (17), in an interview with Canal Livre, from Band, that he will not omit if Covid’s CPI report brings scathing elements related to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party ).

“All arrangements will be made,” he said.

Aras was questioned about the suspicion that he will be able to shelve a complaint against President Bolsonaro, which would have motivated the members of the CPI to create a strategy for the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to judge the case without his participation.

“The problem is to know if we will be silent. Anyone who knows me can say that I can sin by action, not by omission,” he said. According to him, being discreet and not making a fuss does not mean being silent.

In the interview, Aras detailed the actions of a group created in the Public Ministry to monitor the evolution of the pandemic from a legal point of view, with the participation of 150 prosecutors and attorneys.

“We have a serious work, which was delivered to the CPI,” he stated. According to him, this group accompanied the commission on a daily basis. He defined the parliamentary investigation as relevant and recalled that cases such as Prevent Senior are already being investigated by the Public Ministry.

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) decided to propose in his final text the indictment of the president and three other ministers of his government: the head of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the current minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni , and the current Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto.

As he had advanced in an interview with sheet, Renan will suggest the indictment of Bolsonaro for 11 crimes.

This Sunday, however, Covid’s CPI announced the postponement of the reading and voting of its final report amid differences between senators from the majority group of the collegiate.

The decision was taken by the chairman of the commission, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), after dissatisfaction with excerpts from the rapporteur’s document and debates, among other points, on the inclusion of members of Bolsonaro’s family among the indictment proposals.

The reading of the report was scheduled for this Tuesday (19). Aziz said that it will be read on Wednesday (20), but voting on the text, which would be on that day, will only be for the following week, on the 26th.

In an interview with Canal Livre, Aras denied that he is a candidate for a vacancy in the STF, but admitted that this type of conversation happens with deputies and senators.

“It is common for us to exchange information, experiences,” he said. Senators opposed to the appointment of André Mendonça are enthusiastic about the appointment of the attorney general to the Supreme Court.

“Anyone who wants to be a minister of the Supreme Court cannot be a PGR and vice versa. The position of Attorney General of the Republic is extremely conflictual”, he affirmed. According to him, the commitment now is to fulfill the second biennium ahead of the attorney’s office.

Despite this, he admitted that an eventual invitation from the president would be relevant “for any operator in the field of law”.

Aras avoided giving his opinion on the conflict between Bolsonaro and the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, which had its peak in the September 7 coup-based demonstrations.

The prosecutor spoke in political rhetoric and said that this is different from legal discourse.

“This [o discurso jurídico] it must return to submission to the norm. Political rhetoric is one thing and legal discourse is another. Many times mere political rhetoric has been criminalized and I am against the criminalization of politics.”

He admitted, however, that Bolsonaro’s rhetoric almost provoked a crisis between the powers, but said that institutions are solid in Brazil and that the Public Ministry acted, before the 7th of September, with the objective of reducing the possibility of clashes .

For Aras, everything suggests that Moraes accepted the president’s apology. He sees a climate of peace between the powers that be.