Almost 9,000 job openings are open in SC; check Blumenau and region numbers

The National Employment System (Sine), an agency integrated to the State Secretariat for Sustainable Economic Development, has 8,913 job openings available in the state, 228 of which for people with disabilities (PCD). Blumenau has 304 vacancies, 18 for PCDs.

Opportunities are in several areas of 73 municipalities. Chapecó, in the West, continues to be the city with the most vacancies among the Sine units, with 824 available opportunities, followed by Brusque (711), Concordia (648) and São Miguel do Oeste (624).

In the assessment of the Secretary of State for Sustainable Economic Development, Luciano Buligon, the offer of vacancies in the state is a reflection of the State’s actions.

“The work carried out constantly to attract companies and expand business has proven to be effective and contributes to the numbers in the generation of jobs”, highlighted the secretary.

The director of Employment and Income at SDE, Diego Goulart, reinforced the importance of workers updating their records.

“The number of opportunities is made available to the population every week, but the jobs are filled day by day. For this reason, it is necessary that the candidate be aware, and those who already have a record keep them up to date”, he emphasized.

how to compete

Candidates must look for one of the more than 130 units of Sine, state and municipal, operating in Santa Catarina. To perform the registration in person, it is necessary to present personal documents, such as RG, CPF and work permit.

Due to the pandemic, the service in some units is being done by appointment, by telephone. Before going to a unit, therefore, find out how the procedure is in your municipality.

Another possibility is the monitoring of vacancies via the Federal Government’s Sine Fácil application, which can be downloaded on the smartphone or tablet. There, the worker will be able to check employment opportunities, apply for a vacancy and also apply for unemployment insurance. The same features are also available on the Employ Brazil portal.

See vacancies in cities:

Abelard Light – 41

Araquari – 19

Araranguá – 98

Ascurra – 5

Balneário Camboriú – 272 (PCD – 2)

Biguaçu – 6

Blumenau – 304 (PCD -18)

North Arm – 248

Brusque – 692 (PCD -19)

Hunter – 17

Camboriu – 37

New Fields – 87

Canoinhas – 23

Grassland – 93

Low Capivari – 2

Chapecó – 813 (PCD – 11)

South Cocal – 19

Concordia – 643 (PCD – 5)

Pinto Belt – 140

Criciúma – 171 (PCD-7)

Curitibanos – 15

Dionísio Cerqueira – 40

Florianópolis – 124

Fork – 17

Fraiburgo – 32

Garopaba – 11

Garuva – 43

Gaspar – 250

Ibirama – 23

Içara – 111

Imbituba – 9

Indaial – 76 (PCD – 1)

Itaiópolis – 299

Itajaí – 181 (PCD – 18)

Itapema – 191

Ituporanga – 17

Jaguaruna – 9

Jaraguá do Sul – 269

Joaçaba – 94

Joinville – 199 (PCD – 20)

Slabs – 16

Lagoon – 27 (PCD – 1)

Lauro Muller – 17

Mafra – 31

Smoke Hill – 79

Navigators 118 (PCD – 2)

New Venice 49

Clown 63 (PCD – 24)

Papanduva – 18

Penha – 2

Pomerode – 57

Porto União – 33

Praia Grande – 1

Rio do Sul – 67

Rio Negrinho 359 (PCD – 37)

São Bento do Sul – 165

San Francisco do Sul – 166

Saint John the Baptist – 123

São Joaquim – 3

Saint Joseph – 18 (PCD – 10)

São Lourenço do Oeste – 50

São Miguel do Oeste – 624

Seara – 246 (PCD – 50)

Siderópolis – 1

Taió – 31

Tijucas – 176 (PCD – 1)

Timbo – 24

Shark – 253 (PCD – 1)

Cloudy – 30

Urussanga – 28

Vine – 64

Xanxerê – 270 (PCD – 1)

Fern tree – 3

