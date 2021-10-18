American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti | World

The Haitian government was facing a new crisis this Sunday (17), after the kidnapping of a group of missionaries and their families, mostly Americans, by an armed gang near Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital.

“The group of 17 American citizens and one Canadian comprises five men, seven women and five children,” describes a statement released Sunday by the ministries of the Christian Aid organization, based in the US state of Ohio.

Haitian NGOs called for the release of the hostages, kidnapped on Saturday, as they were heading east of the capital, where armed groups are proliferating, taking advantage of the lack of security and the political crisis, aggravated by the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moïse.

“The police are incapable of confronting the gangs, which are organizing more and more and controlling more and more territories, in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, but also in the interior of the country”, lamented Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human rights.

Consulted by the AFP, the Haitian police did not comment on the case. The religious organization of which the missionaries are part reported in its statement that they were captured with relatives as they returned from visiting an orphanage.

“We are calling for the release of these people, whether they are American citizens or of other nationalities,” said Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, based in the capital, noting that the current situation is “detrimental to human dignity.”

The orphanage is about 30 kilometers from Port-au-Prince, according to a Haitian security source. Some members of the Ohio-based missionary organization were making their first trip to Haiti, he added.

The missionaries were taken away by the 400 Mawozo criminal group, which for months has been carrying out kidnappings and robberies in the area located between Port-au-Prince and the border with the Dominican Republic, the source said.

The US State Department gave no details about the kidnapping. “The well-being and safety of US citizens abroad is one of our top priorities in the department. We know this information and have nothing to add at this time,” a spokesman commented.

The gang has hijacked several vehicles, including full buses, on the roads it controls, affecting both nationals and foreigners, who are captured to pay ransoms, often sums that exceed a Haitian’s annual income.

“The police have proved unable to confront criminal groups, which are better organized and control more and more territory” around the capital and inland towns, said Gédéon Jean, whose organization has registered an alarming increase in kidnappings in Haiti: more than 600 in the first three months of 2021, an increase of 231 over the same period in 2020.

Human rights groups claim that the vast majority of kidnapped women are raped.

In April, 10 people – including two French religious – were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo group in the same region. Released after 20 days of captivity, Father Michel Briand then told AFP that his group was “in the wrong place, at the wrong time”.

A deep political crisis has paralyzed Haiti’s development for years. The July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando at his residence plunged the Caribbean country further into uncertainty.

According to Gédéon Jean, the absence of a strong state leaves a void that criminal groups are trying to fill, extending their control from some of the capital’s poorest districts to neighboring areas.