American woman asks NGO for help and finds nearly 100 live snakes under her house | Science

The director of a non-profit reptile rescue organization in Sonoma, Calif., got a surprise earlier this month when he received a call from a woman in Santa Rosa to rescue “a few rattlesnakes”: found at least 91 of them living under the house.

On his first visit, Al Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, found 59 chicks and 22 adult snakes. After the “family rescue”, he made two new visits to the site and found 11 more reptiles, increasing the number of rattlesnakes to 92.

According to Wolf, who has worked with snakes for 32 years, calls to remove rattlesnakes from under houses happen frequently, but the number is limited to four or five.

Homes in Santa Rita, Calif., make an ideal hiding place for rattlesnakes because they are located on top of rocky areas with outdoor access.

According to the NGO, the snakes are of the Pacific rattlesnake species, the only venomous native to northern California. They are not aggressive unless provoked.

All of the snakes Wolf retrieves, including the 91 he recently found, are released into the wild. Most are taken to unpopulated areas, but some are released on farms for pest control at the owner’s request.