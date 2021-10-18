Americanas SA and Lojas Americanas study combination of shares on B3 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Americanas (SA:) and Lojas Americanas (SA:) are studying the combination of their shares listed on B3 on the Novo Mercado, before listing on the New York Stock Exchange or on , according to a material fact jointly disclosed this Monday -Monday (18). “An opportunity for possible reorganization prior to the international list was identified”, says the document.

The companies report that this opportunity is underway at the operational level at the moment. The decision will be submitted to the Board of each company, which may lead to the operational combination being decided at a shareholders’ meeting of each company. The document also says that there is still no decision regarding the reorganization and the legal structure that the new company could take.

Context

The operational combination of the businesses had been decided at each company’s general meetings on June 10th. The objective of joining the operation of Americanas SA and Lojas Americanas is to maximize the customer experience in new ways of creating value.

The end result would be the formation of a company with a shareholding base in a new company headquartered abroad, listed on the New York Stock Exchange or on the Nasdaq. The companies also reported that this reorganization remains under review.

Shares of Americanas SA (formerly B2W) have accumulated drop of 50.47% in 2021, but closed last Friday with a high of 9.18%. The shares of Lojas Americanas also suffer in 2021, with an accumulated drop of 79.58% in the year, but also rose on Friday, with a high of 6.41%.