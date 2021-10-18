Americanas SA and Lojas Americanas study listing in the US in business combination

THE Americanas SA (AMER3) and the American stores (LAME4) carried out the operational combination of their businesses, approved at the general meetings of June 10, 2021. The merger aims to maximize the customer experience in a new value creation journey.

Also in this context, it was disclosed that Lojas Americanas was studying a corporate reorganization with the objective of migrating its shareholder base to one headquartered abroad. The company considered listing the shares in the NYSE or in the NASDAQ. The reorganization is still under review.

With the successful operational combination, an opportunity for a possible corporate reorganization prior to the international listing was identified, combining, in Brazil, the respective shareholding bases of the companies in the Novo Mercado, a segment with the highest level of governance B3 (B3SA3).

The companies disclosed in a material fact that the analysis of this opportunity is in progress, and its result, as to the legal convenience and feasibility, must be submitted to the companies’ management, for a decision that will, if applicable, be submitted to the shareholders’ statement. .

