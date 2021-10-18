American’s Embraer has mechanical problems and closes airport runway for hours

An American Eagle Embraer E175 jet ended up having mechanical problems after landing, was stopped on the runway and closed an airport in the American capital. Registered N404YX, the plane is operated by a third-party Republic Airways.

UPDATE 2: 69 people on American Eagle jet exited in middle of Runway 1 & taken by bus to terminal. @Reagan_Airport ops effectively shut since before 4p. Officially described as “mechanical issue upon landing”. @WTOP @WTOPtraffic @ARLnowDOTcom @petemontean #aviation #dca #flights pic.twitter.com/OQ8iYkDGaU — Dave Statter (@STATter911) October 16, 2021





After normally completing the flight originating in Memphis, Tennessee, the aircraft had problems when landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, in Washington, where, due to mechanical problems, it was unable to leave runway 01/19.

Although the airport has two runways, they are not independent and parallel, but crossed, so the aircraft stopped at a location that would affect the rest of the operation and caused air traffic control to block operations for more than three hours.

The stoppage ended up causing the diversion of at least 27 flights that would land on the Ronald Reagan, according to data from the JetTip platform. So far it has not been clarified what is the problem with the aircraft or why it has not been removed after so long.

The 69 passengers who were on board managed to get out of the aircraft safely, and disembarkation was ordered and carried out by a traditional ladder at the front door, still on the runway.



