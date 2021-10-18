Americans propose corporate restructuring; Getnet debuts on stock exchange, preview of EzTec

SAO PAULO – Radar InfoMoney highlights a new proposal, this time, for the joint corporate reorganization of Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4).

In addition, shares of the Santander card machine (SANB11), Getnet (GETT3; GETT4; GETT11), debut on the Stock Exchange on this Monday (18th).

The construction companies EzTec (EZTC3) and Tegra released operating previews for the third quarter of 2021.

Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4)

After an operational combination of its businesses between Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4), Lojas Americanas was studying a corporate reorganization with the ultimate objective of migrating its shareholder base to a new company, headquartered abroad, whose shares would be listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

In view of this, the companies are evaluating a possible corporate reorganization prior to the international listing, combining, in Brazil, the respective shareholding bases of the companies in the Novo Mercado of B3.

According to a statement, the result of the viability of this operation will be submitted to the companies’ management.

Getnet

The shares of the Santander card machine (SANB11), Getnet (GETT3;GETT4;GETT11), debut on the Stock Exchange this Monday (18).

The bank’s shareholders received 0.25 0.25 common share, preferred share and unit from Getnet for each common share, preferred share or Unit issued by Santander Brasil.

Getnet already hits the market with 16% market share, totaling 876 thousand active customers. Its total payment volume (TPV) reached R$ 274 billion last year. In the first six months of this year, the amount totaled R$ 183 million, a 64% growth over the same period in 2020.

Eztec (EZTC3) reported that in the third quarter of 2021 net sales reached R$255 million, down 23.6% year-on-year.

The company launched a launch located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo in 3Q21. The tower has 276 high-end units, with areas ranging from 105 to 180 m², generating a total PSV of around R$ 460 million.

Tegra

Tegra announced that gross sales totaled R$275 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 20% from the previous quarter.

The index that measures the sales velocity (VSO) reached 12.6% in the quarter. The value of cancellations reached R$ 40 million and remained at a level virtually equal to that registered in 2Q21 in nominal terms.

Petrobras (PETR4)

Oil tanker unions and environmental entities contested the decision of the Conciliation Chamber of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) which ratified a billion-dollar agreement signed by Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) to repair a leak of 4 million liters of oil in the sea, as reported by the newspaper Valor.

The agreement ratified was of almost R$ 1.4 billion, below the R$ 2.2 billion estimated previously.

In addition to the amount, the entities question the allocation of resources, since only 10% of the total will be obligatorily applied in the regions affected by the environmental disaster.

The agreement’s validation ended negotiations that had dragged on for 20 years. The agreement signed aims to repair one of the biggest environmental disasters in rivers in the history of Brazil: in July 2000, an oil pipeline broke during a crude oil transfer operation from the São Francisco do Sul (SC) maritime terminal to the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Araucaria (PR).

With the end of daylight saving time in the United States, B3 will have new trading hours starting on November 8th. In a circular letter distributed at the end of the week, the Brazilian stock exchange informed that the stock market keeps opening at 10:00 am, but the trading session extends for another hour, until 6:00 pm. The after market is suspended, with the exception of stock option exercise days.

Derivatives and structured foreign exchange transactions gain another half hour of trading, which ends at 6:30 pm. The same happens with the main coffee derivatives, which will have trading extended until 4 pm.

Contracts related to sugar gain another hour, until 3 pm. In both commodities, after hours trading will be held at 6pm. Soy derivatives also gain another hour, until 4:20 pm.

Eletrobras (ELET3)

Eletrobras (ELET3) informed that next Tuesday (19) a meeting of the Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI) will be held, which will deal with the privatization process of the company.

Livetech (LVTC3)

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3) announced a new partnership with Huawei in order to offer in Brazil products that make up the Digital Power Division of the Asian multinational.

With this partnership, WDC Networks will offer its customers equipment such as modular data centers, intelligent temperature and power control, lithium batteries, and hybrid power systems that are capable of supporting the 5G infrastructure that will be deployed in Brazil.

Huawei expects its Digital Power division to reach sales of approximately $20 billion by 2025.

Hapvida (HAPV3) approved a share buyback plan issued by the company itself.

According to a statement, the buyback aims to maximize the generation of value for shareholders, through an efficient management of its capital structure. The program will be valid for up to 18 months.

Dasa’s board of directors (DASA3) approved the issuance of R$ 2 billion in simple debentures, not convertible into shares.

According to a statement, the funds will be directed to strengthening the company’s working capital. The debentures will mature in 2026, 2028, 2031.

Waterways of Brazil (HBSA3)

Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) approved its 1st issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, in up to two series, totaling R$380 million.

The funds raised with the issuance will be used to finance or reimburse expenses, expenses or debts related to the STS20 Terminal project at the Port of Santos/SP, which is undergoing renovations and modernization and should start operations in 2022.

The issue of debentures will be subject to a public offering with restricted distribution efforts.

Omega Generation (OMGE3)

Omega Generation (OMGE3) received a letter in which a group of managers questioned the business combination with Omega Desenvolvimento.

The statement is signed by managers such as Verde Asset, Squadra Investimentos, Squadra Investments, Truxt Investimentos, Aberdeen Brasil, Compass Group, Icatu Vanguarda, Capital Partners, Larus Gestora, Oceana Investimentos,. Together, they hold 28.6% of Omega’s shares.

The managers claim that the proposal does not adequately capture the value creation of Omega Generation and does not incorporate the challenges that will come with the combination with Omega Project Development.

Omega Geração informed that it will forward the letter to Omega Desenvolvimento and will continue to maintain a dialogue about the proposed combination.

Inepar approved the constitution of a new company as Enisa’s business name, with a factory in the city of Araraquara, State of São Paulo.

Enisa will operate in the areas of sanitation, process equipment, material handling equipment, hydromechanical equipment, heavy equipment, substations, power generation, oil and gas, platform modules, railway metro, equipment for ports and storage yards , ore yards, silos and storage systems, among others

Saraiva’s Board of Directors approved the proposed reverse split of shares in the proportion of 35 to 1.

The company’s capital, which is R$301.9 million divided into 63,410,194, will now be divided into 1,811,719 shares.

Votorantim Cements

Votorantim Cimentos concluded the acquisition of the Spanish Cementos Balboa, according to a report by Valor.

The value of the transaction was not revealed.

With the purchase, the company now has an installed global production capacity of 57.4 million tons of cement, ranking it among the 10 largest cement companies on the planet.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJB34)

Johnson & Johnson has filed for bankruptcy protection for its subsidiary LTL Management. LTL carries hundreds of thousands of processes on account of talc-based products.

According to a report from Value, the company filed for protection based on US bankruptcy law. Johnson will create a $2 billion fund to pay the amounts the US court determines.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related