ANALYSIS: What is the impact of the agreement between Pão de Açúcar and Assaí on investors?

GPA and Sendas Distribuidora, Assaí’s parent company, signed an agreement that provides for the termination of GPA’s operations under the hypermarket model.

The operation includes the sale of 71 GPA commercial points, installed in several states, to Assaí for R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid in installments, between December this year and January 2024 The transaction involves properties owned and leased from third parties.

Assaí’s shares (ASSAI3) closed down 1.79% on Friday, 15, at R$ 17.54, largely reflecting the cash disbursement it will need to make to pay for the transaction.

The shares of Sugar Loaf (PCAR3), in turn, were the highlight of the Ibovespa high, rising 11.85% to R$ 30.96.

We consider this operation to be very advantageous for GPA, since, in addition to improving the portfolio with more profitable segments, the group will receive R$4 billion, net of taxes.

This amount that will enter the company’s cash is equivalent to approximately 60% of its market value, currently at R$ 8.49 billion, based on the quotation of October 15, 2021.

attractive valuation

In a conference call with investors, the company pointed out that the valuation is attractive, as the announced transaction assumes an EV/Sales multiple of 0.6x, compared to the consolidated GPA market multiple of 0.3x.

It is worth noting that this indicator is widely analyzed in the retail sector, as it measures the value of a company according to the market in relation to annual sales revenue.

The smaller the multiple, the cheaper a company’s shares are listed on the stock exchange. In the case of the operation, the multiple was higher than GPA’s market valuation, therefore, the amount to be paid by Assaí includes a premium for the group.

This transaction will accelerate the expansion plan of the two companies. In the case of GPA, it will enable the expansion of the focus on banners with greater profitability and performance, also raising its leadership in food e-commerce.

For Assaí, the goal is to accelerate the path towards leadership in the “cash and carry” in Brazil.

The term “cash and carry” refers to a commerce system in which the point of sale (POS) offers a business model in which the customer chooses the product directly from the shelves, closes the purchase, makes the payment and takes it away on time.

Impacts of store sales on GPA numbers

In the conference call with the market, the president of GPA, Jorge Faiçal, highlighted that the payment of R$5.2 billion will contribute to the improvement of its Ebitda margin, with an impact on net income.

With the operation, the number of GPA Extra Hiper stores will be reduced from 103 to 32. The 71 units that will be transferred to Assaí will later be transformed by the “cash and carry”.

The executive also highlighted that the project is to open around 100 Pão de Açúcar stores and another 100 under the Mercado Extra banner, already including the 28 stores that will be converted within a three-year period.

Today, the Pão de Açúcar banner represents 28% of GPA’s business and, with the planned investments, should have a 60% share by 2024.

GPA expects the transaction plan to start in the fourth quarter of this year and end in the last quarter of 2022.

The group had revenue of BRL 51.2 billion in 2020. With the sale of 71 stores, a loss of BRL 9.6 billion in revenue is expected in the short term.

However, in a conference call, the company emphasized that, with the conversions and renovations of the stores, in addition to the maturation of the portfolio and the availability of R$4 billion net for investments, revenues should return to R$43.7 billion in a period of one year.

The company also emphasized the positive impact on its Ebitda margin, which should increase by at least 3-4 points, given the better product mix. As we can see in the image below, GPA’s Ebitda margin reached 12.66% in the last 12 months.

Source: TradeMap

It is important to highlight that the operations of the gas stations operated by GPA will be maintained, with the Extra brand, while the drugstores will be discontinued, given the low representation at the group’s margin.

Accelerated growth of Assaí

As highlighted, Assai will pay R$4 billion in installments to GPA, in addition to R$1.2 billion to be assumed by a real estate fund, linked to the sale of 17 properties.

Assaí entered into a memorandum with the FII regulating the lease, after completion of the transaction, of the properties acquired for Assaí for a period of 20 years, renewable for an equal period.

The 71 stores will represent a 38% addition to the Assaí base, accelerating the expansion plan. In the second quarter, the company had 180 stores, responsible for R$ 10 billion in net revenue in the first half.

In addition, Assaí will be able to enter regions where it did not yet have a presence.

Another positive factor raised by the company concerns the already captive B2B customers of existing stores and the large assortment of products and service offerings that will shorten the path to profitability gains.

Investors, however, question both the amount paid for the 71 stores to GPA and the speed of the operation without the endorsement of minority shareholders.

It is worth remembering that Assaí joined B3 after the spin-off with GPA in February this year and both companies are controlled by the French group Casino.

In a conference call, GPA stated that it was very careful in the study of the operation and emphasized that, even though it is a transaction involving related parties, the price was endorsed by an impartial opinion, approved by external and independent directors.

From now on, investors should monitor the impact of the operation on the numbers of the two companies.