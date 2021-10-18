Anchor from Globo says she was married when she fell in love on air

At 38, Aline Midlej is one of GloboNews’ prominent names. She is currently in charge of the ‘Jornal das Dez.’ In an interview with the newspaper The globe, the presenter revealed that she fell in love with her current husband, director Rodrigo Cebrian, “on air”.







Aline Midlej and Rodrigo Cebrian have been together for three years Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I met Rodrigo [Cebrian] on GloboNews. We fell in love in the air. He went to my newspaper to promote the program “What world is this?”. I asked him a question, he didn’t think I was (he came in from Rio, and Aline was in São Paulo), and I joked: “I’m here, the voice from beyond”. At that moment, a move rolled, I felt the full click. I thought: ‘Guys, what an interesting man’. At the time, I had been married for four years and had just made the union official,” said Aline about their relationship began. They have been together for three years.

“I’ve always been very correct. Like every woman, I had questions, but I didn’t look at them, I played with life. We started, me and Rodrigo, talking about work and ended up falling in love. I ended my marriage to marry him. It’s a hell of a lot. love story,” he added.

The journalist confessed that the decision surprised the family. “It was a shock to the structure of the whole family. We have to follow our intuition and, when in doubt, we will. Of course there is pain and difficult processes. However, my choice, which I consider courageous, broke patterns and impacted everyone to mine come back, it made everyone think. Life is there for us to take risks. It hurts, it’s difficult, but it’s worth it,” he argued.