André Marques takes an intimate attitude with Maria Cândida live and raises suspicion at Globo

André Marques gave something to talk about during the is from home this Saturday (16), due to a moment between him and Maria Candida, who is also part of the cast of the show.

At the time,uring the Well Being picture, he joked that she preferred Cauã Reymond than he, but the famous, showing intimacy, countered the statement unexpectedly.

“No, no, André. You don’t mind me. Don’t leave the mustache…”, shot. In response, he returned: “I care. I even read that you had a thing with Richard Gere.”

And she joked, saying: “Now it’s from Richard Gere and up.” And Andrew continued: “Lost, lost. I even wore my gray beard to stay in style. I’ll remember that later, don’t worry.”

“André you talk, talk, and nothing. That’s all I wanted to say”, she mocked. “That it? Call me André de Gere and I’ll go there now”, he replied, who was invited to São Paulo.

“Come André Selva de Pedra, it will be much less stone and we’ll have a wine at night”, called Maria Candida. “The wine is combined. Let’s broadcast on social media”, closed Andrew.

Days ago, André Marques even used social media to talk about the bariatric surgery he performed a few years ago. The presenter decided to broach the subject after receiving numerous questions from followers.

“Every day I get questions around here about my surgery. Come on. I will never advocate bariatric surgery. For me it worked really well, but each body is a body, each case is a case, each head is a head”, declared.

“I’m not one of those who give a lecture or a sermon, but before making any decision, look for a good professional, take good care of your head and keep in mind that this is a drastic change in your life”, continued the global.

the program holder It’s from Home he also explained that, due to being overweight, he developed some health problems.

“I was diabetic, with health problems, and opting for surgery did me a lot of good. And I’m not going to be a hypocrite, I was afraid, I wanted to give up, I gave up, but in the end everything worked out”, stated. And continued:

“But what I want to leave here as a message to everyone in this fight against obesity is: don’t give up on yourself! Do what makes you happy and do what is best for your health. Don’t fall for that pile of nasty comments out there.”

“You’re the one who’s going to face the fight, you’re the one who’s going to give up a lot of things, you’re the one who really matters. Be happy above all! And that’s enough!”, finished the famous.