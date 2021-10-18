Andrei Arlovski talks about the power of Carlos Boi’s blows and admits he vomited after the fight

The co-main struggle of the UFC Las Vegas 40, held last Saturday (16), presented a duel between the old and the new generation of heavyweights in the organization. More than 20 years after debuting in the Octagon, the veteran Andrei Arlovski defeated the Brazilian Carlos Boi, just 26 years old, in the unanimous decision of the lateral judges.

At a press conference after the fight, the Belarusian highlighted the power of the Brazilian’s blows, known for his catchphrase “punch on the head”. Arlovski stated that, although it didn’t make sense during the duel, Boi’s blows made him vomit after the fight.

“I didn’t feel the punches and kicks he gave me in the body during the fight, but, f***, after the fight, on the way here I threw up. So, yes, they were strong,” admitted Arlovski.

Andrei Arlovski he credited the victory to the strategy outlined by his coaches. According to the Belarusian, constant movement and high guard were essential for the positive result.

“To be honest with you, his punches are powerful. My head hurts a little, but thank God my coaches told me all the time to keep my hands high and move,” said the veteran.

At 42 years old, Andrei Arlovski he now has four wins in his last five fights on Ultimate, two of them in a row. the Brazilian Carlos Boi saw interrupted the streak of three victories and lost the second in its trajectory in Ultimate.