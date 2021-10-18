Andressa Urach announces back to church with her husband: ‘I had time to repent’

At the end of September, the model had separated from Thiago Lopes and announced her return to prostitution, but the decision lasted a few days

Instagram/@anddressaurachoficial Andressa Urach is pregnant with her first child, who will be named Leon



Andressa Urach took followers by surprise this Saturday, 16, when he announced that he returned to attend the Universal Church in Rio Grande do Sul along with her husband, Thiago Lopes, and who was baptized. They had separated in September and the former ‘The Farm’ even said that she had returned to prostitution, but that decision did not last long, with the couple renewing their relationship in early October. “I want to make it clear that I don’t agree with the holy bonfire and I also don’t like some people who lead Universal, but as I know that Bishop Guaracy and Mrs. Thais are people of God, I will go back to attend the bishop’s meetings, accompanied by my husband,” said Urach on his Instagram profile. According to her, the return would not happen if it were not for the bishop she mentions in the publication and that she is against the current leadership of the church.

“Yes, I am working on forgiveness because I need God’s forgiveness! I am a failure, I recognize my sins and my mistakes and I am what I am! I recognize that I really need Jesus, especially to make my marriage and my family work.” The model still says she is “very happy with God’s mercy on me”. “I’m glad I had time to repent, get baptized and start from scratch again.” Urach ended the message by thanking her fans, her husband and the bishop who, according to her, spoke with Thiago Lopes so that he would not give up on their family. Former deputy Miss Butt is 17 weeks pregnant with her first child with Thiago.