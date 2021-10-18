Andressa Urach denies control of her husband and undergoes borderline treatment

Model Andressa Urach, 34, says she was going through a boderline crisis during the end of her marriage and thanked her husband Thiago Lopes for having re-married at the beginning of the month.

She and the manager exchanged accusations on social networks until Thiago announced his return and took control of Urach’s Instagram and blocked whoever advised the model to “take the worst path”.

Back at church, she denied that the post she had made on Instagram was under Thiago’s responsibility and made a sort of thanks to her companion.

Urach attributed the troubled end last month to borderline personality disorder.

We are at peace now, we returned to Jesus, we were baptized and forgiven each other. It was important to go through this difficult phase even to understand what we want in life. I was happy that he fought for me because I had married before, it didn’t work out and I didn’t believe in love anymore. Every first year is difficult and when we finished we were going through those borderline crises. I’m doing treatment with psychiatric care, help from psychologists, taking my right medications and faith. Andressa Urach

Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes on their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic Image: Playback / Instagram

Borderline is a personality disorder that can be described as a way of being, feeling, perceiving and relating to others that deviates from the pattern considered “normal” or healthy. That is, it causes suffering for the person and/or others, according to Live well.

In the world population, the prevalence of borderline is estimated at 2%, although studies show that the proportion can reach 5.9% — it is that a good part of the cases must be without an adequate diagnosis. In psychiatric outpatient clinics, it represents around 20% of patients.

Urach claimed to have rebaptized with her husband and returned to Universal. She was baptized for the first time in 2015, but last year she broke up with Bishop Edir Macedo’s church accusing her of withholding large amounts of money.

Urach filed a process charging the return of approximately R$ 2 million in donations made to the institution between 2015 and 2019.

It was God who touched his heart so we could be together. Everything came from him. He had just come out of hospitalization because of borderline crises that he had been without medication for a long time, he couldn’t even pray anymore. I did make wrong choices that I regret, but I was very angry in my heart. Pregnant, borderline and estranged from Jesus. Imagine how my hormones were, my feelings, my head. Andressa Urach

Wedding of Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes Image: Bruno Dias

According to her, Thiago does not control the social network and he was the one who “encouraged” her to take courses on beauty and that she “in the beginning, didn’t want to work, I just wanted to depend on him”.

The couple reconciled the day after the manager removed Andressa Urach from a concert hall with the help of the police.

Andressa and Thiago went through a marriage crisis in late September. Deputy Miss Butt got married on April 5, 2021. Urach is pregnant with the couple’s first child, who became famous for exchanging completely passionate statements on the internet.