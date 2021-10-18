Anvisa extends authorization for the use of melatonin; check what has changed

On Thursday (14), the National Health Surveillance Agency began to authorize the hormone melatonin to be used in the formulation of food supplements. The decision was taken unanimously by the agency’s Collegiate Board (Dicol). Naturally, the substance is produced by the pineal gland and aids sleep initiation, but it is marketed as a synthetic hormone.

In Brazil, the use of supplements with the hormone is now allowed only for people over 19 years of age and the maximum daily consumption is 0.21 mg. However, as well as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), which already authorized the sale of melatonin-based supplements in the United States a few years ago, Anvisa highlights: “Benefit claims associated with the consumption of dietary supplements have not been approved. of melatonin”.

After analysis, Anvisa authorizes the sale of melatonin without a prescription, as a food supplement (Image: Reproduction/Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash)

The melatonin bottles should explain that “the product should not be consumed by pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people involved in activities that require constant attention”, highlights Anvisa. In addition, it is advised that people with a medical condition or who use other medications, especially antidepressants, sleep inducers and anxiolytics, seek a doctor before starting to use the hormone.

After all, what is melatonin?

It is a hormone that is naturally produced in the human brain and is fundamental to the sleep-wake cycle — also known as the “biological clock”. In addition to the human body, the substance can be found in small concentrations in fruits such as strawberries, grapes and bananas. It is identified in other foods, such as cereals, wines, meat (chicken, lamb, pork) and cow’s milk. Finally, melatonin can also be produced synthetically, that is, in the laboratory.

Based on the agency’s decision, melatonin may be available, over-the-counter, as a dietary supplement. Until then, it was only possible to obtain hormones in compounding pharmacies, with the presentation of a medical prescription, in Brazil.

Melatonin is already used in several countries both as a food supplement and as a medicine. “Due to the interest of consumers and the productive sector in accessing and offering products containing this substance, Anvisa proactively evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the constituent,” explained the agency.

It is worth remembering that, by definition, “food supplements are not medicines and, therefore, they are not used to treat, prevent or cure diseases”. The purpose is “to provide nutrients, bioactive substances, enzymes or probiotics in addition to food”, according to Anvisa.

More food supplements were allowed

In addition to melatonin, another 40 new constituents of dietary supplements have been approved by Dicol. Among them are:

Eggshell membrane, as a source of hyaluronic acid;

Glycosaminoglycans and collagen;

Moro orange extract,​ as a source of anthocyanins;

Turmeric rhizome extract as a source of curcumin;

Lactobacillus coryniformis isolated, which can help the immune response of the elderly to the influenza vaccine;

Protease enzyme, which can aid in the digestion of gluten.

All substances authorized for use in food supplements can be consulted at Anvisa, clicking here.

Source: Anvisa