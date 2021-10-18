Apple Announces New (Cheaper) Apple Music Plan – MacMagazine

As part of your special event “Unleashed”, Apple today introduced new features to its music line. Starting with the Apple Music.

Now the music streaming service will recommend playlists tailored to the occasion. With Siri’s help, you can find playlists for events like dinners or one for moments you want to rest. Siri will also be able to create even more curated playlists, just say: “play more songs like this”.

Voice Plan (Voice Plan)

With the new Apple Music mode, you can find any track among the 90 million in the service’s music library just using your voice and Siri’s help. That’s right, just with your voice.

Apple hasn’t made it clear how the new plan will work, for sure, but with its focus on voice, it’s clearly dedicated for use in products like the HomePod mini, which don’t have a screen.

To subscribe to the new plan, you can simply tell Siri, “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial period,” or do this directly through the Apple Music app.

Once done, you can ask Siri to play the track, playlist, artist or one of your choice from any device with virtual assistant access, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone and even when using CarPlay.

Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers will have a personalized experience in the app, where there will be suggestions based on your music preferences and a queue of recently played tracks. Inside the app, there will also be a section called “Just Ask Siri” (something like “just ask Siri”), where you will see tips on how to use the assistant with Apple Music.

Apple Music voice plan is available for only $5, in 17 countries — its price in Brazil has not yet been released.

Unfortunately, neither Brazil nor Portugal are in the first wave of countries to receive the new plan. Among them, we have Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States.

However, its reduced price obviously means that here are missing some features from the more expensive Apple Music plans, including Spatial Audio support, quality lossless, song lyrics, videos and more.

