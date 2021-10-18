Apple will launch new products today; know how to watch – 10/18/2021

After announcing the launch of the iPhone 13 in September, Apple promises news this Monday (18). Invitations to an event this afternoon were distributed to the press and shared on social media, highlighting the phrase “The beasts are loose”.

As every year, Apple does not detail what it will present, but bets on new versions of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini are on the rise. The event will be broadcast live from Apple’s headquarters in California (USA).

It will be possible to follow everything through the live broadcast of Tilt, on Apple’s YouTube channel or on the company’s official website from 2 pm (GMT).

What’s next

Rumors suggest that the company will present a powerful chip, with better processor and graphics performance, which will be called M1X and will come in the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

Since 2020, Apple has been using its own processor in its main computers. The M1 chip came to replace Intel components that the brand used for years in iMacs and MacBooks. Whoever tested it guarantees that the M1 makes the Mac much faster than before.

The M1X, which is due to be announced today, is the updated version of the 2020 M1 and raises high expectations. The processor must feature a 10-core CPU, which includes eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. To give you an idea, the M1 has an 8-core CPU, four high-performance and four high-efficiency.

The experience should also improve for those who like to use the computer for games and robust graphics programs. With big improvements in the graphics card, the new chips should come with options of 16 or 32 cores, while the previous model had half: an 8 or 7-core GPU.

In practice, what do these changes mean? Better graphics processing performance, tightly integrated into the MacOS operating system, may be what Apple needs to rival the performance of a discrete AMD graphics card. Maybe it’s still not enough to get the MacBook ready to run high-end games, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Another rumor is that Apple will release two processor editions: both with 10 cores (eight high-performance and two low-power), but with different integrated graphics core configurations: 16 or 32 cores.

New MacBooks, with new design and entries

The M1X chips are believed to be designed for the new MacBook models, which are expected to replace the Intel-chipped versions of the 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro currently sold. But that’s not all: the new generation of MacBook Pro should also have a new design, thinner and with flat sides, reminiscent of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro.

Upcoming MacBook Pro models may feature a mini-LED screen, with more brightness, better contrast and colors.

Regarding device inputs, Apple should bring back the MagSafe connection (magnets) for charging, instead of USB-C, and reintroduce previously removed ports, such as for SD card and HDMI.

Analyst Ross Young, chief executive of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a display technology consulting agency, recently tweeted that Apple should use displays from LG and Sharp in new MacBooks.

“MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed,” he wrote, who even anticipated the launch of the iPad Pro with the same technology.

A mini-LED backlight-based screen allows MacBooks to support the High dynamic range (HDR) standard, which ensures higher brightness in light regions of the image and better contrasts in fully dark regions — ideal for viewing movies, series, and video editing, which tends to be the specialty of the “Pro” line of Macs.

The Touch Bar, that custom virtual button bar that sits above the keyboard, used as a replacement for fixed-function keys, and that debuted in 2016, can also be removed.

The new Mac mini

The expectation is that the Mac mini, that powerful Apple computer sold without a monitor, keyboard or mouse, will also get a new edition, with an updated design and additional ports: four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, one Ethernet, one HDMI and one 24-inch iMac-like magnetic power supply.