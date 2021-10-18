Apple will unveil new MacBook Pro today (18); see how to watch

Just over a month after its last conference, which unveiled the iPhone 13 line, Apple is back on Monday (18) to announce new products.

This time, the event will focus on a new MacBook Pro, the company’s high-performance laptop. From the slogan “The beasts are loose”, the broadcast starts at 14 hours (Brasilia time) on the company’s YouTube channel.

Check it out below and add the event to your calendar:

In addition to the official broadcast, stay tuned for the TechWorld right after to know everything about the products that will be presented.

What to expect from the new MacBook Pro?

According to rumors gathered by journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, the revamped MacBook Pro will have a miniLED screen with 14″ and 16″ options, while the 13″ version will be lower in cost and power.

The processors will also be renewed, with new models manufactured by Apple itself. Both will have 10 processing cores (eight of them high performance), with the main difference between the models being the graphics capability. The name of the chips is not confirmed, but speculation points to M1X, M1 Max or M1 Pro, continuing the line started by the company last year.

Recharging through the MagSafe connectors is practically sure to come back, but who shouldn’t return is the TouchBar — it wasn’t so well received by the community, which still prefers traditional shortcut keys. The connectivity of the models follows a mystery: only in the official announcement will we know if she has again placed HDMI and SD card inputs after the controversial removal of the ports in the last update, carried out in 2016.

More surprises?

In addition to the processors and MacBook Pro in at least two sizes, the conference is likely to host the long-awaited launch of the third-generation AirPods wireless headphones.