Armed Forces spend R$ 5.5 million in vaccine money against Covid – 10/18/2021 – Daily life

The Armed Forces set aside R$21.7 million of the amount allocated to the purchase and distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 for their expenses. Of this total, R$5.5 million has been effectively spent so far, mainly in July and August. The data are from the federal government’s transparency portal.

This use of immunization resources led the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) to open a process to investigate evidence of irregularities.

The plenary of the organ determined the opening of the process last Wednesday (13). The proposal’s rapporteur was Minister Bruno Dantas.

To use the money aimed at vaccination, the Armed Forces make use of a partnership established between the Ministries of Health and Defense. The two folders signed a TED (decentralized execution term), which allows Health to give up resources to Defense, so that the military can help in the logistics of immunization.

Evidence of irregularities in the use of these resources entered the radar of Covid’s CPI in the Senate and TCU. TED foresees transfers of R$ 95 million to Defense.

The person responsible for the partnership was Army Colonel Elcio Franco Filho, who held the position of Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health. He was the right-hand man of active general Eduardo Pazuello, Health Minister until March this year. The two were fired, and are now housed in positions of trust at the Palácio do Planalto.

Elcio signed the TED by the Ministry of Health on January 19th. The previous month, in December 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) had signed an MP (provisional measure) to release R$ 20 billion for the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19.

The R$95 million of the TED come from resources unlocked by the MP for the purchase and distribution of immunization agents, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

In the current administration of Marcelo Queiroga na Saúde, an amendment extended the partnership until January 2022 — previously, the deadline was until November 2021. The terms of TED, however, allow it to work for up to five years.

A report published on May 1st by sheet gave details about the first expenses of the Armed Forces after the militarization of part of the vaccination against Covid-19.

Vaccine money was mainly used for maintenance and repair of cars and aircraft, as well as fuel purchases. A part of the resources was destined to the purchase of material for military hospitals, for the exclusive use of members of the Forces; the purchase of drug ineffective for Covid-19; and secret Army intelligence actions.

At the time, the Army claimed to have carried out intelligence activities to reconnoiter routes and survey areas of risk to the material and personnel employed in the vaccination.

The Ministry of Defense also stated, at that time, that indigenous groups in places with difficult access were the main beneficiaries of vaccination support.

​In view of the opening of a process by the TCU, regarding the decentralization of resources that includes the Defense, the sheet returned to questioning the ministry about the expenses made. Emails were sent on Friday (15), but there was no response.

The Ministry of Health says the money cannot be used for purposes not covered by TED.

The military is responsible for “providing support for actions deemed necessary for the vaccination of the Brazilian population against Covid-19”, as stated in the document signed by the two parties.

“There was a need to carry out investigations in order to clarify facts about evidence of irregularity in the decentralization of resources from the Ministry of Health, destined to fight the pandemic, for the execution of health actions by the Ministry of Defense”, states the report TCU technician, who based the decision in plenary on the opening of a separate process.

The transfers of budget appropriations, which aim at the reimbursement of expenses in favor of Defense, are the ones that require “further evaluation”, according to the report.

The auditors will analyze whether there was an affront to an article in the Federal Constitution that prohibits the transfer of resources from one program to another, or from one agency to another, without prior legislative authorization.

“The topic is not limited to the actions implemented to fight the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The analysis of this matter can establish guidelines for the aforementioned budgetary decentralizations throughout the federal administration. The demand requires investigation and assessment in an autonomous process”, states the technical report of the TCU, corroborated by the ministers in plenary.