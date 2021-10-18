Aspirin use to prevent stroke to be restricted, says panel of US scientists – Health

Physicians should no longer systematically initiate most people at high risk for heart diseases on a daily regimen of low doses of aspirin, according to the new draft guidelines of a US expert panel.

The proposed recommendation is based on growing evidence that the risk of serious side effects far outweighs the benefit of what was once considered an incredibly cheap weapon in the fight against heart disease.

The panel also plans to back off from its prescription recommendation. baby aspirin for the prevention of colorectal cancer, guidance that was innovative at the time, in 2016. The panel said more recent data raised questions about the benefits for the cancer and that more research is needed.

On the use of baby aspirin or low-dose aspirin, the recommendation of US Preventive Services Task Force it would apply to people under age 60 who are at high risk for heart disease and for whom a daily regimen of mild pain relievers could be a tool to prevent a first stroke or heart attack. The proposed guidelines would not apply to people who are already taking aspirin or who have already had a heart attack.

The task force also wants to strongly discourage anyone aged 60 and over from starting a low-dose aspirin regimen, citing concerns about the increased risk of fatal bleeding for people in this age group. The panel had previously recommended that people in their 60s at high risk for cardiovascular disease consult their physicians to make a decision. Dosages of 81 to 100 milligrams are considered low.

The task force’s proposals follow years of changes in the advice from various federal agencies and major medical organizations, some of which had already recommended limiting the use of low-dose aspirin as a preventive tool against strokes and heart disease. Aspirin inhibits the formation of blood clots that can block arteries, but studies have raised concerns that regular intake increases the risk of bleeding, especially in the digestive tracto and in brain, dangers that increase with age.

“There is no longer a consensus that everyone who is at increased risk for heart disease, even if they have never had a heart attack, should take aspirin,” said the Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng, a member of the national task force who is the director of family medicine and community health research at University of Hawaii. “We need to be smarter to get primary prevention right for the people who will benefit most and have the least risk of harm.”

Research shows that the increased risk of bleeding occurs relatively quickly once someone starts taking aspirin regularly.

People who are already taking baby aspirin should talk to their doctor.

“We don’t recommend that anyone stop without talking to a doctor, and definitely not if they’ve already had a heart attack or stroke,” she added.

The task force has sixteen experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine who periodically evaluate screening tests and preventive treatments. Members are appointed by the director of the Federal Agency for Research and Quality in Health, but the group is independent and its recommendations often help shape medical practice in the United States.

The guidelines, not yet definitive, have the potential to affect tens of millions of adults at high risk for cardiovascular diseases, which remain the leading cause of death in the United States, even in the covid era. The panel will accept public comments on its recommendations by November 8, although its draft guidance is generally adopted.

Two years ago, the American Association of Cardiology and the American Heart Association they narrowed their recommendations to saying that aspirin should be prescribed very selectively to people between the ages of 40 and 70 who have never had a stroke or heart attack. On aspirin, organizations say “generally no, sometimes yes” for primary prevention. This advice differs from the task force’s new draft guidance for people 60 and under.

“When we looked at the literature, most suggested that the net balance was not favorable for most people – there was more bleeding than prevention of heart attacks,” said the Dr. Amit Khera, one of the authors of the guidelines of the medical groups. “And it’s not nosebleed, it could be brain bleeding.”

And already in 2014, a review of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American health agency, concluded that aspirin should not be used for primary prevention (to prevent a first stroke or heart attack) and warned of the risks.

The task force, which had previously made a universal recommendation for high-risk adults in their 50s to take baby aspirin if their chances of a side effect were low, now proposes that high-risk adults in their 40s and 50s talk to your doctors and make an individual decision on whether or not to start a daily regimen. (The panel defined “high risk” as anyone who has more than a 10% risk of suffering a cardiovascular event in the next ten years, according to the American Cardiology Association and American Heart Association calculators used to estimate risk ).

When the task force issued its latest set of recommendations in 2016 endorsing the widespread use of aspirin for primary prevention for high-risk people and saying the benefits outweighed the risks, some critics said the panel was making a mistake. O Dr. Steven Nissen, head of cardiology at Cleveland Clinic, said at the time that he was concerned that taking aspirin would do more harm than good. Gastroenterologists said they feared that patients taking aspirin would not be screened for colon cancer.

The first large national clinical trial to find that aspirin reduces the risk of heart attack included only male doctors and was stopped early, after five years, because the benefits were dramatic and appeared to far outweigh the risks. But that was in 1988 and medical practice has evolved since then, said the Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, president of the American Heart Association.

With people now better able to control risk factors such as high blood pressure and using newer drugs to control cholesterol, “there is less room for aspirin to make a difference,” said Dr. Lloyd-Jones. But, he said, “the risk of bleeding remains.”

Studies have also indicated that while it reduces the risk, the use of aspirin by people who have not had a stroke or heart attack does not reduce the number of deaths from heart disease or other causes.

The national task force’s preliminary report also questions another use of aspirin: its use to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, a leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and which has increased among young adults for reasons that are unclear .

In reversing its five-year endorsement of aspirin to help prevent colorectal cancer, the report pointed to new data from a randomized controlled trial called “Aspirin in reducing events in the elderly.” In that study, aspirin use was associated with nearly twice as many deaths from colorectal cancer after nearly five years of follow-up.

Some experts have not given up on aspirin’s promise, saying there is still “compelling evidence” of its role in cancer prevention.

O Dr Andrew Chan, director of cancer epidemiology of the Mass General Cancer Centersaid that randomized clinical trials show that aspirin inhibits the growth of polyps in the colon and reduces the chances of them becoming cancerous.

“This highlights, once again, that we need to think about personalizing who we give aspirin to and not using a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Dr. Chan. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU.