Atento SA is a victim of ransomware and partially operates in Brazil

Atento SA, a company of call center, was hit last Sunday (17) by a ransomware attack that left the company partially operating. The brand maintained, however, that it had not had any data leaks so far.

“We immediately implemented all cybersecurity protocols within our reach to contain and assess the threat. Our priority, since the beginning, has been to guarantee the protection and integrity of our customers’ data”, says an excerpt from a statement released by the brand.

The company informed that to prevent the risk of data leakage, systems were isolated and connections with customers’ systems were interrupted, which meant the interruption of services.

Atento said its cybersecurity team is working to identify and contain the threat before bringing systems back online. The situation mainly affected operations in Brazil, as the company operates in several other countries around the world.

the ransomware

According to the Original Content and Cybersecurity editor of TechWorld, Felipe Payão, the ransomware that was used to attack Atento was Lockbit 2.0, which is characterized by the fast process of encrypting the victim’s data.

Atento SA has been infected with ransomware and operates partially. For now, there is no data leakage. More details coming soon pic.twitter.com/jLt5Pwca1O — Felipe Payão (@felipepayao) October 18, 2021

The attackers also informed that the company will have 6 days to make the payment to “rescue” the data. Otherwise, the promise is that the information will be published on the internet.