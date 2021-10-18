Atlético-MG asks CBF for common sense and protests against referee Raphael Claus: “Lack of discretion” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG lost to Atlético-GO, saw their unbeaten record in the 18-game Brazilian Nationals be interrupted, and came out against the refereeing (again) for not taking a penalty (again). In a statement, this Monday, the Rooster informed that he will return to protest at the CBF and listed the reasons (see below) .

In Goiânia, the referee Raphael Claus was called by the VAR to review the move in which Atlético-GO defender interrupts Galo’s cross using his arm. Upon seeing the replay, Claus kept the field decision. Atlético protested against the whistle’s owner for the “absolute lack of criteria, standards and transparency in the decisions he has taken.”

1 of 2 Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG with refereeing by Raphael Claus — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG refereed by Raphael Claus — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Galo accuses Claus of not having discretion because he even scored a penalty in the São Paulo 1 x 1 Santos game, in favor of the home team, in a similar arm-touch move inside the area.

Atlético’s management is still waiting to have access to the audios and videos of the VAR’s communication with the field referees, not only in the last round match, but also in the victory against Santos, when the penalty in Zaracho was not scored (and the judge did not look at the VAR monitor).

“They want to destabilize Athletic”, says vice president of Galo on request for loss of control

Sérgio Coelho suggests that only FIFA referees whistle for Galo and Flamengo matches

In the club’s statement posted on social networks, there is a request for common sense by the arbitration committee of the Brazilian Confederation, so that it does not appoint referees from the staff of Rio de Janeiro in the Rooster matches (either on the field or in the VAR), since Flamengo is the main rival in the search for the Brazilian title. There is a request for the same (MG referees) not to happen in the Rubro-Negro matches.

Atlético informs that it will file, today, a complaint with the CBF Ombudsman, as follows:

1. To demand that the same arbitration criteria be adopted in relation to practically identical bids. In the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, for example, equivalent shots of the ball in the arm, inside the area, had completely different decisions (Chapecoense x Fortaleza; Palmeiras x Internacional; and Atlético-GO x Atlético).

2. Charge so that Rooster has access to the VAR’s audios, regarding the unmarked penalty kicks in Atlético-GO vs Atlético matches; and Atletico x Santos.

3. To protest against the referee Raphael Claus for the absolute lack of criterion, standard and transparency in the decisions he has taken, in equivalent moves. Such conduct has caused strangeness in relation to the referee who did not score a penalty in favor of Galo in the game Atlético-GO x Atletico and did it, in identical moves, in the games Atlético x Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil; and Santos x São Paulo, for Brasileirão.