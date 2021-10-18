Atlético-MG takes a comeback from Atlético-GO, loses unbeaten and can see Flamengo get closer

Atlético-MG opened the scoring in Goiânia, but took Atlético-GO’s turn and lost again after 18 rounds in the Brasileirão

O Atlético-MG lost again in Brazilian championship. This Sunday (17), at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, the leader of the competition was defeated in a comeback by Atlético-GO and saw an 18-game unbeaten run in the competition go down the drain.

All the repercussions, interviews, analysis and opinions of Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG, you can watch on Sportscenter this Sunday, at 20:10, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

With the result, the club from Minas Gerais can see Flamengo come closer in the table in case of victory, or even a draw, against Cuibá, this Sunday, at Maracanã. Depending on the result in Rio de Janeiro, the distance could drop to up to eight points.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In addition, at this moment, the Rio de Janeiro club still has three games in hand and a direct confrontation against Atlético-MG itself in this Brasileirão. In other words, Flamengo only depends on you to be three-time champion.

For the match, the rooster had important returns in the starting lineup. After defending their respective selections in the World Cup qualifiers, defender Junior Alonso and full-back Guilherme Arana returned to the starting eleven.

In the first half, the Minas Gerais club dominated the actions and was superior to Atlético-GO, which only arrived once with greater danger.

After 5 minutes, the referee of the match, Raphael Claus, went to the VAR monitor to check a possible penalty for Atlético-MG. Nacho crossed the ball in the area, and the ball hit Baralhas’ hand. The visiting team players asked for a penalty, but after the review, nothing was marked and the game continued, in a decision that generated controversy and much complaint by coach Cuca.

Hulk, Nacho and even Junior Alonso took danger to the visiting side, who still couldn’t take the zero off the scoreboard in the opening stage.

As well as Atlético-GO, which only took danger in the 33rd minute, with the double arrival of Janderson and Zé Roberto. Attentive, goalkeeper Éverson saved the two submissions and saved the rooster.

The second half, in turn, was much busier and began with Atlético-MG opening the score in the 13th minute.

After a corner kick, defender Nathan Silva tried hard on the ball and hit the net at Antônio Accioly. Atlético-MG 1 to 0.

The commemoration of the visitors, however, was short-lived. That’s because six minutes later, at 19, the Dragon left everything the same. Atlético-MG missed the ball, Marlon Freitas regained possession and played for Janderson, who finished low and left everything the same.

The upset of the owners of the house also had the participation of Janderson. On minute 35, he took the corner kick that ended in Oliveira’s goal, which turned the score to 2-1.

With the defeat, Atlético-MG lost again in Brasileirão after an unbeaten 18-game in the competition. The last defeat was on June 27, in round 7, against the saints.

The Goiás club added the fourth straight game without a win in the competition and has not won since October 2, when they won the strength, by round 23.

Nacho Fernández during the match between Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG, in Goiânia, for Brasileirão Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

Championship status

With the defeat, Atlético-MG continues with 56 points and, despite still having an advantage of 11 points over the vice-leader, Flamengo, they can see the distance diminish. If the red-black win the Cuiabá this Sunday, at Maracanã, it will drop to eight points. The tie will leave the cariocas 10 points behind.

Atlético-GO, on the other hand, was 34 points and rose to 10th in the table. The distance to the Z-4 ​​also rose to six points.

The guy: Janderson

Atlético-GO forward was the name of the game. In the second half, in addition to the equalizer, he also assisted Oliveira to turn the score around in Goiânia.

upcoming games

Atlético-GO will only return to the field on October 25th, for the Brasileirão, when they receive the Guild, once again at Antônio Accioly, for the 28th round.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

O rooster, in turn, now turns his focus to the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup, where on Wednesday (20), he receives the strength in Mineirão, for the first game.

Datasheet:

Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Atlético-MG

GOALS: Atlético-MG: Nathan Silva (59′); Atlético-GO: Janderson (65′) and Oliveira (81′)

ATHLETIC-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo (Oliveira), Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Baralhas (Marlon Freitas) and Willian Maranhão; Janderson, Ronald (João Paulo) and André Luís (Jefferson); Zé Roberto (Brian Montenegro). Technician: Eduardo Souza.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga (Hyoran), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê (Eduardo Sasha) and Allan; Zaracho (Calebe), Keno (Dylan Borrero) and Nacho Fernández; Hulk. Technician: Cuca.