Audi A4 will be Audi’s last combustion-powered car

Electric cars are expected to dominate the market for years to come. Several automakers have already stated that they have plans for the exclusive production of electric vehicles. Audi has made it clear that the next generation of the Audi A4 will feature the brand’s latest combustion engines.

Deadline

In other words, by 2035, the German manufacturer will only produce electric cars. This information was given by the chief executive of Audi, Markus Duesmann. He gave an interview to the German website Automobilewoche.

All over the world, the rules against emission of pollutants are getting stricter. Several countries have decreed a deadline for the sale of combustion cars. Even the new Audi engines will work with a light hybrid system. In other words, they will not be exclusively powered by fuels such as gasoline, ethanol and diesel.

The brand will also launch plug-in hybrid models, as it currently focuses more on 100% electric. The e-tron, e-tron GT and e-tron Sportback vehicles can be purchased in Brazil.

Audi A4

Launched in 2016, the Audi A4 has already reached its fifth generation of models. The first noticeable change in the vehicle took place earlier this year. However, consumers and the automaker itself expect the model to remain until 2024. This is because there is a useful life trend that lasts 8 years for Audi cars.

There is still no relevant information about the changes for the new A4. Even the most specialized sites on the subject did not reveal the news. However, there is an expectation that the model will no longer use Volkswagen’s luxury platform (MLB).

The new Audi A4 could start to be produced on the MQB basis, already used for the A3 and Q3 models. This rumor, however, was denied by the manufacturer. The way, for now, is to wait for any news that comes to be disclosed.

Updates will be displayed when the new A4 starts to appear on the photographers click. Even in testing, a lot of information is taken from the secret versions that the factories analyze.