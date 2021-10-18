Australians found alive after days without water in desert area

ALICE SPRINGS, Australia – Two Australians were found alive this weekend after spending days without water in a desert area in the interior of the country. Mahesh Patrick, 14, and Shaun Emitja, 21, were located separately on Friday and Saturday near the town of Alice Springs. Both were dehydrated and exhausted, police said.

The pair’s car got stuck last Monday during a four-hour drive through a remote area. Unable to retrieve the vehicle, they remained inside that night before fetching water the next morning.

The Australians walked about 5km up a hill when they realized they were going in the wrong direction. According to authorities, the two thought they were on their way to the main road in the region.

Reported missing, the youth camped for a night on the hill. Police believe it was the only place where they found a water source.

“We believe the last time they had water may have been Tuesday,” Acting Commander Kirsten Engels said.

Mahesh walked about 35 km alone and came across a fence, which he followed south for two days. The boy was found Friday night. He then assisted in the aerial searches for Emitja, located on Saturday. Authorities said the pair broke up for unspecified reasons.

Police officers warned that, in this situation, the ideal is for people to stay in their car, as the vehicle offers shelter and more protection, in addition to being easier to locate. Given the conditions in which the Australians were found, officials said they were “very lucky to be alive”.