Auxílio Brasil: government seeks resources to pay an average benefit of R$300, says minister | Economy

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, reaffirmed that the government’s idea is that the new income transfer program, Auxílio Brasil, benefits close to 17 million people and pays, on average, R$300 per month.

“Currently, Bolsa Família benefits around 14.6 million families, and we intend to clear the queue for the program, reaching close to 17 million beneficiaries,” said the minister, in an interview with the program Brasil em Pauta on TV Brasil this evening. Sunday (17).

The minister informed that Bolsa Família currently covers around 14.6 million families with an average monthly payment of R$190. According to him, the government’s idea is to “raise this average ticket to around R$300” and transform the Brazil assistance in a permanent program.

“We do seek to increase the value of the average ticket for the permanent program,” he said.

Rome explained, however, that the definition of the value depends on the approval of sources of funds to support the increase in the value of the benefit.

“I believe that in the next few days, President Bolsonaro should bring together the entire team, from both the Ministry of Citizenship and the Ministry of Economy, to identify the sources of funds. It is a government decision,” he said.

Among the possible sources of funds to fund the average amount of R$ 300 next year, he mentioned the PEC dos Precatórios, which intends to make room in the spending ceiling, and the income tax reform project, both under discussion in the National Congress.

The Bolsonaro government has been looking for a way to boost the value of social benefits. In addition to compensating for the end of emergency aid, the president wants to try to contain the fall in his popularity with the population, in order to have a chance of re-election in 2022.

As the last installment of Emergency Aid will be paid in October, the federal government’s objective is to start paying Brazil Aid from November.

On August 10, the government published the Provisional Measure (MP) that revokes the Bolsa Família program and creates the Auxílio Brasil. The MP has the force of law, but needs to be approved by deputies and senators within 120 days to be definitively valid.

Budget restrictions

“President Bolsonaro’s interest is to provide greater support, a broader strengthening of this program and increase the average ticket of beneficiaries,” said the minister. He highlighted, however, that the government will have “zeal” and “fiscal responsibility” in implementing the new program and defining values.

The government’s challenge is to be able to increase the value of the social benefit without blowing up public accounts, which are already at the limit because of the economic crisis.

To expand the social program, in addition to changes in court orders, the government needs to identify a source of funds, a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law. For this, it sent to Congress the reform of the Income Tax, with the taxation of profits and dividends. However, the government has faced difficulties in the National Congress to approve the change.

After being approved in the Chamber of Deputies in September of this year, the reform of the Income Tax, with taxation of profits and dividends and correction of the table of individuals, is stopped at the Federal Senate, where it is resisted.

Earlier this month, the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that it would be “unreasonable” for the changes in the IR to be the “unique condition” for the government to create Auxílio Brasil, a new social program that will replace the Bolsa Family.