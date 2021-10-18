Back to face-to-face classes: Government of SP spent only 20% of the budget for reform and structural improvement of schools in 2021 | education

Although it determined the return of all students to classroom classes as of this Monday (18th), the Government of São Paulo spent only 20% of the total budget for reform and structural improvement of schools planned for this year.

According to the state budget execution, of the BRL 576.3 million which were approved for physical improvements and maintenance of schools in 2021, only BRL 114.1 million were liquidated.

The money is part of the “Escola Mais Bonita”, a program announced in 2019 by the João Doria (PSDB) administration with an investment of BRL 1.1 billion for structural reforms in schools over three years (until 2021).

In 2019, the g1 revealed that a group of teachers asked the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) to investigate an orientation of the administration of Governor João Doria (PSDB) to paint 40% of the façade of 2,100 state schools in the state of blue and yellow, the colors of his party. On the facades, in addition to white, it was required that the colors blue and yellow be highlighted, being 30% blue and 10% yellow

During the pandemic, the program was re-adapted to also meet the health infrastructure needs. Two months before the announced deadline, they were invested BRL 618 million, just over half of the total (56%).

The State Department of Education argues that, despite the low budget execution of the “Escola Mais Bonita”, the repairs to the units were guaranteed due to the direct transfer of funds to schools through the Direct Money Program at Escola Paulista (PDDE).

SP budget for school reform Year Expected budget liquidated money 2019 BRL 234,621,367 BRL 37,444,977 2020 BRL 562,900,100 BRL 466,504,773 2021 BRL 576,330,120 BRL 114,102,854 Total BRL 1.3 billion BRL 618 million

“We have two budget actions focused on improving the structures of schools: the “Prettier School”, which are more complex projects, and the use of direct money at school. R$ 1.1 billion has already been paid in 2021 from the PDDE. And it is with this resource that schools make improvements in bathrooms, cafeteria, ventilation in classrooms,” he told the g1 the executive secretary of the portfolio, Renilda Peres.

According to Renilda, the “Prettier School” program depends on more complex tenders and processes, which were delayed due to the context of the pandemic. “The program will run 100%, probably going beyond 2022 because of this context,” he said.

No distance and cleanliness

The secretary also said that all schools received resources from the PDDE, which were sufficient for the improvements that allow the safe return of students.

However, the union of teachers and employees heard by the report affirm that some schools still do not have adequate conditions. Among the problems mentioned are lack of ventilation, lack of sinks for hand washing, regular cleaning of the environment and capacity in cafeterias to avoid crowding.

This is the case of the Guilherme Giorgi State School, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo, where students live with an ongoing renovation. According to employees, the works do not include sanitary adaptation and the constant noise hinders the progress of classes.

“The renovation was made just to beautify the school, but it is not functional. The teachers do not have a pantry and are all together in a small room. The cafeteria also does not allow distance between students, just when they take off their masks to eat. There is not enough ventilation in the windows and we are prohibited from turning on the fan because of protocol,” said a teacher who asked not to be identified.

Students also complain about the lack of cleaning on the floor and desks.

In a statement, the Department of Education stated that the accusations “do not proceed”.

“The unit has three employees to clean the unit and maintain organization. The unit is following all sanitary protocols determined by health authorities, including keeping windows and doors open for ventilation of the environments”, says the text.

According to the Department of Education, at first, the return of 100% of students will be mandatory only in schools capable of maintaining a distance of 1 meter between desks without the need for student rotation. The folder admits that only 24% of state schools are able to receive all students.

From November 3rd, the distance will no longer be necessary and the return must be total in the state network. The requirement also applies to private schools, but they will have deadlines set by the Board of Education to adapt. In the case of municipal ones, most city halls have autonomy to decide.

The use of masks by students and staff remains mandatory for everyone.

“Education needs to be society’s priority. We made all the necessary investments to comply with the protocols”, said Secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, at a press conference on Wednesday (13).

The Union of Official Education Teachers of the State of São Paulo (Apeoesp) considered the mandatory return measure “unnecessary, unreasonable and dangerous”.

In the assessment of Apeopesp, schools are unable to comply with security protocols against Covid.

The union also claims that in several institutions there are no cleaning workers to guarantee the hygiene of the units.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) said it supports the return of 100% face-to-face and compulsory education in schools.

Unesco has no doubts that this is the time to reopen schools, especially considering the damages of distance learning to learning.

“Nothing replaces face-to-face teaching and we know that many students and families had problems with connectivity and equipment for hybrid teaching. Vulnerable populations are unable to buy data packages and the support was not sufficiently well structured in Brazil, despite the effort Unesco has been warning about the catastrophe that distance learning can cause in learning, with very significant educational losses, including in the cognitive process,” said Marlova Noleto, director and representative of Unesco in Brazil.

In September last year, the state resumed classroom classes during the pandemic, but maintained a limiting percentage of 35% of students enrolled per day.

During the emergency phase, in March of this year, the institutions were only open to care for children in a situation of greater vulnerability and to offer lunch.

In April, schools were allowed to receive students again, as long as the maximum capacity was maintained at 35%.

In early August, the state government allowed the return to classroom classes with 100% occupancy, respecting sanitary protocols, which in some units required shifts of groups. Despite the authorization, sending the student to the classroom was optional for parents.

