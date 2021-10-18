Bahia draws with América-MG and leaves the Z4

Tricolor was in the goalless draw against América-MG | Photo: Felipe Santana | EC Bahia

In a direct confrontation in the fight against relegation, América-MG and Bahia were in a slightly inspired 0-0, yesterday, at the Independência stadium, in Minas Gerais, in a match valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The result was not ideal, but it was enough to take the Tricolor, even temporarily, from the Z4. With the point added away from home, the squad reached 28 points and rose to 15th place. In addition, Guto Ferreira’s team has three unbeaten games without conceding goals in the same period.

Coelho is in 11th place, with 32 points added.

Bahia returns to the field next Sunday, the 24th, when it receives the Chapecoense usher at Fonte Nova, at 8:30 pm. The day before, America visits Santos.

The match started with both teams studying hard and taking little chances. Better organized on the field, Bahia threatened to score under pressure, tried to make it difficult for América-MG to leave the ball. But, without the necessary intensity, he had problems reaching Coelho’s goal until the 18th minute.

The biggest problem for the two teams was the high number of wrong passes.

And in the first wave of Tricolor, the team from Minas Gerais had two opportunities to open the scoreboard in the same bid. In a good play on the right, Lucas Kal crossed to Ademir. The attacker, alone, chose the corner and tried hard. But Nino appeared with an arrow and saved on top of the line. Afterwards, in a new wolf raised in the area, Fabrício headed it. This time Conti brushed off the danger.

Bahia responded shortly afterwards. At 22, on the right, Raí gave a spectacular pass to Juninho Capixaba. Inside the area, the winger hit at first, hard, but saw goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli stretch all the way to avoid the first goal of the game.

The Tricolor even got to scare with Luiz Otávio’s header, after a corner kick, and with Lucas Mugni, who received it at the entrance of the area and kicked hard. But the defense cut off.

Danilo Fernandes’ first big save came in the 39th minute. After a free kick, the ball landed at Ricardo Silva’s feet. The attacker released a straw. The ball slipped and fell to Bauermann, who fired a rocket. Danilo Fernandes, in a pure reflex move, defended.

The two teams lacked inspiration and whimsy, especially in the last pass and in submissions.

Uninspired

Dissatisfied with the offensive production of the team, the interim coach of América, Diogo Giacomini, returned with Rodolfo in place of Felipe Azevedo. One attacker for another. But it was Ademir who almost opened the scoring in the second half. The forward received a great cross, went up alone, but tested it over Danilo Fernandes’ goal.

Desperate to get out of the relegation zone and exploiting the gaps left by Coelho’s defense, Tricolor almost opened the scoreboard in the 12th minute. In a free kick, Gilberto goes behind the mark and heads away. The ball hits the body of goalkeeper Cavichioli, who saved.

In search of more speed and more depth, Guto Ferreira drew midfielder Daniel and placed the young and fast forward Ronaldo.

From then on, the game became sleepy, with few chances and not even the many substitutions on both sides animated the game.

América even demanded two good saves from Danilo Fernandes at 35, after a free kick by Patric, in the corner. And at 41, with Patric again. The lateral risked a kick from the edge of the area and the tricolor goalkeeper defended with his leg.

Bahia scared Ronaldo with a header, and only



