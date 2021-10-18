Banks profit R$62 billion in the 1st half, and profitability returns to pre-Covid level – 10/18/2021 – Market

Banks recorded net income of R$ 62 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of 53% over the same period last year. According to a report published by BC (Central Bank) on Monday (18), the profitability of the financial system returned to the pre-pandemic level of Covid-19.

“The results tend to keep improving with the advance of vaccination and with the recovery of economic activity, but the uncertainties of the current economic moment remain above the usual. A slower recovery of activity could harm the scenario for the profitability of the system ahead” , says the study.

The volume is 3% above that observed in the first half of 2019.

In 2020, under the effects of the health crisis, financial institutions had a 26% drop in net income. During the period, banks pocketed R$ 88.6 billion, against R$ 119.7 billion in 2019, a difference of R$ 31.1 billion.

“After a significant drop in the first half of 2020, the profitability of the system recovered and returned to pre-pandemic levels. Expenses with provisions [reserva para cobrir calotes] have reduced and should stabilize close to current levels”, states the document.

The BC warns, however, that “despite the prospects being more favorable, risks remain on the horizon.”

“The credit margin may benefit from a more profitable mix ahead, but it should be pressured by the high Selic rate in the short term. Revenues from services continue to recover, and costs are under control”, he points out.

For the monetary authority, the reduction of tax rates on profits, if approved in the tax reform, will have a negative impact in the short term, but will be beneficial in the long term.

The BC emphasizes that credit operations renegotiated during the pandemic performed better than expected.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, 30% of the domestic credit portfolio has been renegotiated. Of the total value of renegotiated operations, 69% were already cured in June 2021 and returned to the normal flow of payments. The interruption in the fall in the uncured balance observed in recent months is the result of a recent increase in renegotiations, which occurred without regulatory incentives, especially in real estate credit”, he highlights.

According to the report, service revenues continue to recover, and costs remain under control. “Since mid-2020, service incomes have been recovering from the impact of the pandemic consistently. In the short term, demand for banking services should continue to benefit from improved economic activity,” he says.

“Even with high inflation in recent months, banks have managed to keep costs under control. In the last twelve months [até o primeiro semestre], administrative expenses grew 6.13%, while inflation measured by the IPCA was 8.35%”, he ponders.