Banks’ profits grow 53% and reach R$ 62 billion in the first half

Banks profited R$ 62 billion in the first half of 2021, according to data from the Financial Stability Report recently released by the Central Bank. The result is 53% greater than that registered from January to June of last year.

“After a significant drop in the first half of 2020, the system’s profitability recovered and returned to pre-pandemic levels. Expenses with provisions were reduced and should stabilize close to current levels. Although the prospects are more favorable, risks remain on the horizon”, he stated.

During the pandemic, banks increased the volume of resources to cover any customer defaults. With the renegotiations made during the crisis, financial institutions did not have the expected losses with overdue debt. As a result, the money reserved for possible losses did not need to be used and turned into profit.

“The results tend to continue improving with the advance of vaccination and with the recovery of economic activity, but the uncertainties of the current economic situation are still higher than usual. A slower recovery of activity could harm the scenario for the profitability of the system ahead”, stated the BC.