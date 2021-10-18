Barcelona overturn Valencia on Ansu Fati’s inspired night and win again

Barcelona won again in LaLiga. This Sunday (17), they defeated Valencia by 3-1, with goals from Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho

Playing at Camp Nou, the Barcelona faced the Valence by the 9th round of Laliga and won. The Catalans left behind, but, commanded by Ansu Fati, turned and won the victory. Gayà played the visitors, Depay and Coutinho played the others for Barcelona.

Barcelona came to the match under pressure after a loss to the Madrid’s athletic in the last round. Valencia, on the other hand, had been without a win for four rounds.

And, right away, the visitors opened the scoreboard. At four minutes, gayà took advantage of leftover corners and, from outside the area, hit a beautiful kick to score a great goal.

It didn’t take long for Barça to tie. At 12, Ansu Fati, who assumed the 10 that was from Lionel Messi, settled with Depay and hit placed to make everything the same.

The comeback came at 40. Again, the pair Ansu Fati and Depay worked. The Spanish suffered penalty by Gayà and, in the collection, the Dutch turned the game.

In the final stage, Valencia had a chance to draw. After seven minutes, Soler submitted from the edge of the area and saw the ball explode on Ter Stegen’s goalpost.

In the end, Coutinho closed the scoring and scored his first goal of the season.

Championship situation

With the victory, Barcelona moved up to the 7th placement and reached the 15 spots. Valencia fell to 9th, with 12.

The guy: Ansu Fati

Lionel Messi’s 10 shirt successor was largely responsible for the victory. Ansu Fati scored the equalizing goal and suffered the penalty that led to the comeback of Barcelona.

Ansu Fati celebrating goal for Barcelona David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona returns to the field on Wednesday (20), at 1:45 pm, and will face the Dynamo Kiev for the Champions League. Valencia, on the other hand, will only return to the field on Saturday (23) to face the Majorca, at 9 am, at home, by Laliga. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Barcelona 3 x 1 Valencia

GOALS: Barcelona: Ansu Fati, Depay and Coutinho; Valence: Gayà

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Dest (Agüero), Piqué, Éric Garcia Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto (Mingueza); Gavi (Nico González), Ansu Fati (Philippe Coutinho) and Memphis Depay. Technician: Ronald Koeman.

VALENCE: Cillessen; Foulquier (Musah), Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby and Gayà; Guillamón (Vallejo), Duro (Marcos André), Soler, Wass and Gonçalo Guedes (Cheryshev); Maximiliano Gómez (Hélder Costa). Technician: José Bordalás.