Barcelona vs Valencia for the Spanish Championship: follow it live – Play

O Barcelona takes the field this Sunday (17), at 4 pm (GMT), against the Valence, for the 9th round of the Spanish Championship. The duel takes place in Camp Nou Stadium, in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Without a win in four matches, coming from two defeats and two draws, Valencia is looking for a recovery in the Spanish Championship. José Bordalás’ team is in 8th place, with 12 points.

The team from Catalonia, in turn, ranks 9th, also with 12 points, but has a game in hand in the national competition. Pressed into position, the technician Ronald Koeman needs to give an answer to the Barcelona fan and the board, after two consecutive defeats, against Benfica, in the Champions League, and Atletico Madrid, in the last round of LaLiga.

The triumph can put the teams back in the qualifying phase of European competitions.

Probable escalations

Barcelona

Have Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Araújo and Dest; Frenkie de Jong, Busquets and Pedri; Depay, Luuk de Jong (Agüero), Coutinho. Technician: Ronald Koeman.

Valence

Cillessen; Lato, Foulquier, Alderete and Gabriel Paulista; Wass, Musah, Duro and Guillamon; Gonçalo Guedes and Marcos de Sousa. Technician: José Bordalás.

Datasheet

Barcelona x Valencia – 9th round of the Spanish Championship

Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona (ESP)

Date: October 17, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 4 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)