Bayern Munich makes five in the 1st time and thrashes Leverkusen

It became a tour. For the eighth round of the german championship, Bayern Munich visited Bayer Leverkusen this Sunday and Julian Nagelsmann’s team ran over the rival. With five goals scored in the first half, the Bavarians won 5-1, with goals from Lewandowski (twice), Müller and Gnabry (twice) to regain the lead. Schick cashed for the Lions.







Lewandowski was the author of two goals in the rout of Bayern Munich Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters

ALWAYS HIM

With just three minutes, Bayern opened the scoring with top scorer Lewandowski. Kimmich took a free kick in the area, Upamecano dodged it to the middle and the no. At 30, on the counterattack, Davies cleared inside the area and the ball was left for Lewa to apply.

WITH DEVIATION

From the second goal, it was an avalanche against Bayer Leverkusen. On minute 34, after a corner kick in the area, defender Süle kicked into the goal, the ball swerved into Müller’s thigh and betrayed goalkeeper Hrádecký. The referee gave a goal to the attacking midfielder in shirt 25.

TURNED A RIDE

Bayer Leverkusen felt the blow and conceded two more goals within two minutes. At 35, on the ball, the hosts made a mistake and Müller thought it was a beautiful pass for Gnabry to deflect and make the fourth. At 37, Gnabry started on the right, matched Müller and scored the fifth of the Bavarians.

HONOR GOAL

In the second half, although Bayern Munich continued to press for the sixth goal, Bayer Leverkusen was the one who scored. Top scorer Patrick Schick, at ten minutes, received a pass from Florian Wirtz and scored the goal of honor for the Lions.

SEQUENCE

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich return to the field in the middle of the week for European competitions. The Lions face Real Betis for the Europa League, while the Bavarian team will face Benfica, for the Champions League. In the Bundesliga, Leverkusen will face Cologne in the next round and Bayern will play Hoffenheim.