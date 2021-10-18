Beef price varies almost 240% in Belo Horizonte and metropolitan region – Economy

Economist points out that consumers should research prices to try to circumvent variations (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The Mercado Mineiro website, in partnership with the application comOferta, released this Monday (10/18) the new survey of meat prices in Belo Horizonte and municipalities in the metropolitan region. The survey points to a slight drop in the price of beef, but there is great variation between locations. The survey also considered other alternatives for consumers, such as eggs and fish.

The survey was conducted between 13 and 15 October, in 39 establishments. “Compared to the 21-day survey, beef is still expensive, but prices are falling,” says the economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro, Feliciano Abreu.

One of the examples is the kilo of skirt steak, which can vary by 239%, costing from R$ 24.99 to R$ 84.95. The variation of the kilo of counterfilm is 116%, with prices between R$36.99 to 79.95. A kilo of rump costs from R$36.95 to R$69.95. Outside tea can cost R$ 29.99 per kilo, up to R$ 52.90 in some establishments, a variation of 76%.

Among the meats that showed a small decrease is the acm, which went from R$31.46 to R$30.86, a variation of 1.92%. The kilo of outside tea, which was R$ 38.41, went to R$ 37.86, a reduction of 1.46%. The skirt decreased from R$36.35 to R$35.54, down 1.95%. The price of counterfilm fell from R$46.22 to R$45.65, a reduction of 1.23%.

Pork





The Mercado Mineiro indicates that the suna meat maintained the average price. The steak rose from R$19.09 to R$19.20, an increase of 0.57%. The kilo of boneless ham fell 0.41%, from R$ 19.21 to R$ 19.13. The rib rose 0.91%, from R$ 22.64 to R$ 22.85. The kilo of sausage also rose, from R$ 11.01 to R$ 11.16, an increase of 1.40%.

As for the difference between establishments, the need for research is still great. A kilo of steak has a price variation of 246%, and can cost from R$ 12.99 to R$ 44.95. The ribs range from R$16.95 to R$34.95, a difference of 106%. The kilo of tenderloin has a difference of 87%, costing from R$ 15.99 to R$ 29.99. A kilo of boneless ham can be found for R$1.95 and up to R$26.90, a difference of 79.93%.

Chicken





Birds, which were the plan B for a large part of the population when the price of bovine protein rose, has a high and stable average price, according to the survey carried out last week. A kilo of chilled chicken has a variation of 57%, costing from R$ 9.50 to R$ 14.95. A kilo of breast fillet can be found for R$ 14.98 and up to R$ 25.90, a variation of 72%. The kilo of the thigh and drumstick is costing from R$ 10.99 to R$ 15.95, a variation of 45%. The average price of the pieces rose from R$ 12.86 to R$ 12.94, an increase of 0.59%.

Chicken bread, one of the less noble parts of the bird, can now cost from R$ 5.99 to R$ 13.99. The survey also checked the price of the turkey neck. A kilo in Greater Belo Horizonte can cost from R$ 17.99 to R$ 25, with a variation of 39%.

fish and eggs



Mercado Mineiro checked the prices of fish and eggs for those looking for other alternatives. The variations are also significant. “A kilo of surubim fillet can cost from R$49.90 to R$83.90, with a variation of 68%. The kilo of the trolley costs from R$ 25.90 to R$ 45.00, a difference of 73%. A kilo of the Psalm costs from R$54.90 to R$99.90, a variation of 82%. The kilo of tambaqui costs from R$20.90 to R$29.90, a variation of 43%. A kilo of Sardine costs from R$14.85 to R$22.90, a difference of 54%. In eggs, the dozen whites cost from R$7.99 to R$12.99, a variation of 62%”, informs the institution.

“Consumers should indeed celebrate the fall in beef, but knowing that a lot of research is still needed and that prices are at high levels,” says Feliciano Abreu. “The ideal is to continue researching, haggling, so that the price can drop even further. This drop is largely due to the reduction in exports, especially after the mad cow case. And, in addition, obviously, the drop in meat consumption in general, which ends up putting pressure on prices to fall even further”, guides the economist.