Before the final, The Masked Singer wins special and Ivete Sangalo “delivers” Taís Araújo

THE Globe aired the special episode of The Masked Singer this afternoon sunday (17) and rescued the eliminated participants for a sort of betting bag for the grand final prize favorite, scheduled for the night of next Tuesday (19th).

According to them, Arara will be the great champion of the program’s first season. She will compete in the last round of the program led by Ivete Sangalo with Unicórnio, Gata Espelhada and Monstro.

Sandra de Sá, Sidney Magal and Marrone voted for the Arara. Alexandre Borges and Renata Ceribelli showed support for Gata, while Mart’Nália and Sérgio Loroza bet on Gata and Arara. Marcelinho Carioca was the only one who voted for Monstro.

During a conversation with Eduardo Sterbitch in the special, Ivete Sangalo said that Taís Araújo’s gaffe involving Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho became a group name on WhatsApp. “Including curiosity for you: this became the name of our group: ‘Fernanda Sou’”, delivered.

The juror needed to kick whoever thinks is wearing the costume and, upon receiving the tip that the person is “crazy in love with Thiaguinho”, she shouted the name of the ex-Chiquititas. Tais, however, quickly forgot that the two are no longer together.

“Fernanda I am… Oh no, Fernanda is Thiaguinho’s ex-wife, my God”, she fired. The artist and those present soon burst out laughing when they noticed the gaffe and the program led by Ivete Sangalo followed.

“Oh shame, guys”, said the wife of Lázaro Ramos, after noticing the faux pas. The situation quickly went viral on social media.

Moments later, she reacted on Twitter. “What did you think of the program? And the faux pas I gave? For God’s sake, how do I make such a faux pas? My guesses are the worst and I think that’s it. That’s my role in the show”, declared the famous.

The judge also commented: “Another thing, I can’t guess anyone, I can’t recognize any voices, but I’m having fun. I found it very fun”.